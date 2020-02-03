‘Black Widow’: Marvel Shares New Super Bowl Teaser With Scarlett Johansson and More Florence Pugh

The assassin origin story will open on May 1.

Marvel dropped a new teaser trailer for “Black Widow” Sunday night during the Super Bowl game featuring the San Francisco 49ers versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl currently being broadcast on Fox, but the trailer has been made available online. Watch below.

Directed by Cate Shortland (“Lore,” “Berlin Syndrome”), “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson as the titular S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and savvy KGB assassin. The “Black Widow” script, penned by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, is set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow on the lam and heading to Russia to confront her past. This time, she’s joined by indie sensation and “Little Women” Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and the trailer gives us more Pugh than any other glimpse has yet to offer. The cast also includes Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winston, and more.

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” Pugh told Variety earlier this year about the upcoming tentpole. “And I know lots of people will be emotional about her because her character had such a hard ending [in ‘Endgame’], but it was special learning from [Johansson], and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.” Pugh is currently up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation. The Academy Awards will go down on February 9, and Pugh is up against frontrunner Laura Dern for the win.

Coming down the pike from Walt Disney Studios, “Black Widow” will open theatrically on May 1, 2020. It will evidently be Scarlett Johansson’s final participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Black Widow” is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole centered on a solo female superhero following the Brie Larson-starring “Captain Marvel,” which grossed over $1 billion worldwide last year.

Check out the Super Bowl trailer below.

