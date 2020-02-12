Bob Greenblatt to Discuss HBO Max During 2020 NAB Show Keynote

The service will hit the market in May, and the WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman will play up its potential during the annual NAB event.

WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt will discuss the upcoming HBO Max streaming service during a keynote discussion at the 2020 NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit on April 19.

Greenblatt will join Variety business editor Cynthia Littleton for a Q&A session that will touch on WarnerMedia’s plans with sister companies HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV, and Otter Media, in addition to the plans for HBO Max, which is slated to release in May. Greenblatt oversees all of those WarnerMedia decisions and is responsible for their creative and operating decisions. The invite-only NAB Show event, which is run by the National Association of Broadcasters, is produced in partnership with Variety and will be held at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

WarnerMedia executives have begun actively promoting HBO Max in recent months, though release dates for the platform’s original titles have yet to be released. Most key details about the streaming service were revealed last October and company executives Kevin Riley, Sarah Aubrey, and Michael Quigley shared additional details about the platform during the Television Critics Association 2020 Winter Press Tour in January.

An HBO Max subscription will cost $14.99 per month and will include legacy titles from parent company AT&T’s myriad brands, including TNT, TBS, Warner Bros, CNN, and Cartoon Network. The company has stated that HBO Max will release 31 original series in 2020 and 50 original series in 2021. An ad-supported version of the service is expected to release sometime in the future.

Greenblatt will hopefully clarify some of the marketing overlap between WarnerMedia’s variety of digital services; at TCA, the company announced that HBO Now, HBO Go, Boomerang and DC Universe will all continue operating alongside HBO Max, despite overlap in their offerings.

While launch dates for HBO Max originals are still under wraps, a handful of high-profile actors and creators are confirmed to be working on new projects for the streaming service. Kaley Cuoco recently signed an overall deal with Warner Bros Television and is starring and executive producing “The Flight Attendant” for HBO Max, while Denis Villeneuve is executive producing “Dune: The Sisterhood” and will direct the sci-fi revival’s pilot episode. Other talents with HBO Max projects include Reese Witherspoon, Destin Daniel Cretton, Anna Kendrick, and Melissa Rosenberg.

More information about the 2020 NAB lineup is available on the event’s website.

