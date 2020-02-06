What’s Next for ‘BoJack Horseman’ Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg — TV Podcast

"Can I take a nap?"

Midway through the Season 3 premiere of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” (which originally dropped on July 22, 2016), the eponymous lead sits in a bar, reluctantly playing the publicity game forced on all Hollywood creatives when it comes time to hype their projects. In BoJack’s case, he’s promoting his upcoming film, where he stars as Secretariat, and is consequently courting the affections of the press, all the better to fuel his Oscar hopes.

If you have even a vague familiarity with the series, it will come as no surprise that BoJack isn’t at his finest when being interviewed, and the grind of a publicity tour is clearly wearing him down. So when the reporter asks him what’s in the works for him in the future, the prickly horse is pretty exasperated in response.

“What do you mean, ‘What’s next?’ Why does everything have to have a next?” he asks, beginning to panic.

It’s not unlike the response that the far more genial and relaxed “BoJack Horseman” creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, gives when people inquire about what he has lined up to fill his time after wrapping six seasons, 77 episodes, and seven years of work on the Netflix original series.

“Can I take a nap?” he joked to IndieWire on the latest edition of TV podcast “Millions of Screens.” “I put out 36 episodes of television over the last year. And a book of short stories. It’s not enough for you people?”

He has a point. Beyond launching both parts of “BoJack” Season 6, each eight episodes long and ending with an outstanding finale, Bob-Waksberg also co-created Amazon Prime’s “Undone” and executive produced Netflix’s “Tuca and Bertie.” Plus, in June, his short story collection “Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory: Stories” was published. (All four earned rave reviews).

But until Bob-Waksberg gets his well-deserved nap, he’s happy to look back at the series he created and reminisce about BoJack, Diane, Todd, Princess Carolyn, Mr. Peanbutter, and so many more characters. Whether its how the writers’ room determined which storylines to tie up and which to let dangle or how the show’s engagement with larger themes relating to depression and mental health evolved over the years, the showrunner was delighted to look back on his work — even his early comedy video days with Olde English — and chat.

Just maybe don’t push too hard on what comes next.

To hear the entirety of IndieWire’s chat with Bob-Waksberg, check out this week’s episode of “Millions of Screens” with TV Awards Editor Libby Hill, TV Deputy Editor Ben Travers, and Creative Producer Leo Garcia. On the episode, the showrunner digs into BoJack’s relationship with the traditional antihero archetype and whether you can tell you’re writing something good if it’s easy, hard, or none of the above.

But that’s not all. This week has the final winter TV awards update from Libby as she recounts the Writers Guild of America Awards, and the gang talks about all things Super Bowl, from commercials, to results, to ratings, plus breaking down exactly who owes whom a sandwich or two.

This episode of “Millions of Screens” was produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia

