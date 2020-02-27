‘Parasite’ Graphic Novel Set for U.S. Release With 304 Pages of Bong Joon Ho’s Storyboards

Grand Central Publishing is planning a spring release for the "Parasite" storyboards, all the better to celebrate the film's one-year premiere anniversary.

“Parasite” fans in the U.S. will be able to celebrate the upcoming one-year anniversary of the Bong Joon Ho-directed Best Picture winner world premiering at Cannes by purchasing the director’s official storyboards. Grand Central Publishing has announced it is releasing Bong’s “Parasite” storyboards in the U.S. as a graphic novel, which is already making the rounds in South Korea. The book is made up of 304 pages of storyboards drawn by Bong himself that map out the entirety of “Parasite.” Per Grand Central Publishing; “The dialogue, stage, and camera directions will be translated into English from Korean. The book will include a foreword written by Director Bong about the making of the film and his creative process.”

“Director Bong’s illustrations share the illuminating power of his writing and directing, making the ‘Parasite’ graphic novel a gorgeous, riveting read and fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of one of the best films of the year,” said Grand Central Publishing senior editor Wes Miller said in an official statement. “The result is an all-new way to experience the vertiginous delights and surprises of Bong Joon Ho’s deeply affecting, genre-defying story.”

“Parasite” world premiered on May 21 at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The “Parasite” graphic novel will be available for purchase May 19, 2020. The film made history at Cannes by becoming the first South Korean feature to take home the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or. “Parasite” would continue to be a game-changer at the 92nd Academy Awards, where it took him the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. “Parasite” marks the first Oscars ever won by a South Korean feature film, while the film’s Best Picture victory is the first time a foreign-language movie has won the Academy’s biggest honor.

Earlier this week, domestic distributor Neon announced “Parasite” would begin streaming exclusively on Hulu starting April 8. The film continues to play in theaters across the country, where it’s grossed nearly $50 million to become one of the top five highest-grossing foreign-language films ever in the U.S. The worldwide box office haul for “Parasite” stands at over $222 million. “Parasite” is also now available to buy on digital platforms.

