Newly-Minted Oscar Winner Brad Pitt Says No One Else Wrote His Hilarious Awards Season Speeches

The Best Supporting Actor winner has spent the past few months charming audiences with his stellar speeches. Backstage at the Oscars, he finally talked about their genesis.

Even before picking up his first Academy Award in an acting category, newly minted Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt enjoyed one hell of an awards season run, thanks to both a slew of big wins for his turn in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and a series of standout acceptance speeches delivered along the way.

Pitt’s uproarious speeches garnered plenty of acclaim on the circuit, from one celebrating his SAG win to an NYFCC appearance to introduce Tarantino (and even one delivered by co-star Margot Robbie at the BAFTAs, which he was unable to attend himself), all leading up to an Oscar acceptance speech that didn’t disappoint. From a cheeky gag about riding co-star Leonardo DiCaprio’s coattails (“the view’s great”) to a timely mention regarding the conclusion of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial (“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week”), Pitt covered a lot of ground with little time.

But just who is responsible for Pitt’s best awards season gags and jabs? Asked backstage after his big Oscar winner, Pitt played it coy before assuring the assembled press it was all him. “Historically, I’ve always been really tentative about speeches, like they make me nervous,” he said. “This round, I figured if I’m going to do this, let’s put some real work into it, try to get comfortable. This is the result of that.”

He added with a smile, “No, I definitely write them. I have some funny friends, I have some very funny friends that help me with some laughs, but no, it’s gotta come from the heart.”

Still, as much fun as Pitt has had these past few months, when another member of the press asked Pitt if he was having the time of his life, he cracked after some hesitation, “I hope not! I hope I got other shit going on. But it has been a really special run, and again, it’s a community I love and friends that I’ve made over thirty years. It’s meant a lot to me, truly.”

Pitt’s Best Supporting Actor win marks his first win in an Academy Awards’ acting category, as Pitt previously won Best Picture as a producer on “12 Years a Slave.” As a producer, he was also nominated for “The Big Short” and “Moneyball.” Pitt previously won both the Golden Globe and the SAG award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

