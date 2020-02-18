A24 Sets Claire Denis Romance Thriller With Pattinson, Margaret Qualley — First Details

A24 is staying in the booming Robert Pattinson business.

Claire Denis and Robert Pattinson openly talked about wanting to work together again while promoting their first collaboration, the space drama “High Life,” and now they’re going to get the chance with the French director’s next feature film, “The Stars at Noon.” Deadline reports that A24 has picked up North American distribution rights to “The Stars at Noon” ahead of the European Film Market kicking off this week. The project pairs Pattinson with “Fosse/Verdon” Emmy nominee and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” favorite Margaret Qualley. “The Stars at Noon” script is being adapted from Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel by co-writers Denis, Lea Mysius, and Andrew Litvack.

“The Stars at Night” is set during the Nicaraguan Revolution in 1984. Pattinson will star as a mysterious English businessman who meets an American Journalist (Qualley) reporting on the revolution. The two have an instant connection and a passionate romance ensues, only for a “dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies” to force them to try and escape the country.

Denis and Pattinson’s “High Life” was released last year domestically by A24, making “The Stars at Noon” a reunion for the director and the actor. “High Life” grossed $1.2 million at the domestic box office. Wild Bunch is launching international sales on the project at the European Film Market. Deadline reports that Curiosa Films is producing with an eye on shooting the project later this year, making a 2021 theatrical release most likely.

For Pattinson, “The Stars at Noon” will mark a return to indie dramas after making a rare excursion into blockbuster territory with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” Pattinson is currently in production on the superhero tentpole, which Warner Bros. will release in theaters June 25, 2021. The studio is also distributing “Tenet,” which stars Pattinson opposite John David Washington and opens nationwide July 17. “The Stars at Noon” is lining up to be Pattinson’s first post-Batman film project. The actor is also no stranger to headlining A24 films after starring in “The Rover,” “The Lighthouse,” “Good Time,” and “High Life.” The latter marked Denis’ English-language debut and she’ll be staying in that lane for “The Stars at Noon.”

