Coronavirus Concerns Halt Production on ‘The Amazing Race’

A CBS spokesperson said nobody involved with "The Amazing Race" has contracted the virus or shown symptoms.

CBS has temporarily halted production on “The Amazing Race” due to increased concerns about the coronavirus, IndieWire has learned.

A company spokesperson told IndieWire that the series’ contestants and production staff are currently returning home, but confirmed that none have shown symptoms of the virus.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” the spokesperson said. “All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or show symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

Variety was first to report on the series’ production issues.

The spokesperson also told IndieWire that the show’s racers had only visited England and Scotland when production was suspended. Though the BBC reported that one patient has been diagnosed with the novel virus in England, the Scottish government tweeted on Friday that the virus has not been found in Scotland.

A new start date for the series’ production has not been determined. Three episodes of “The Amazing Race” had been filmed when production was suspended, according to the spokesperson.

Increased concern about the coronavirus has begun to impact entertainment industry events in recent weeks, including premieres of several films. China has already canceled premieres of Disney’s “Mulan” and the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” The Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog” has also been postponed. Currently, the International Olympic Committee is assessing whether it will cancel the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to the coronavirus.

Several of the entertainment industry’s high-profile trade events have also been disrupted by the virus. Though the upcoming SXSW is still happening, the Austin-based film, music, business, and networking event has seen a handful of vendors drop out. Meanwhile, the U.S.-based, video-game-centric PAX East has also seen attrition among several high-profile attendees, and the Game Developers Conference has been postponed.

The coronavirus pandemic has also ravaged the stock market, which is experiencing its worst lows since the 2008 global financial crisis.

