David O. Russell Eyes April Start for New Film With Bale, Robbie, and Jordan

It will be Russell's first film since "Joy" in 2015.

After landing three Best Director Oscar nominations and two for screenwriting in the last decade, “Silver Linings Playbook” director David O. Russell is heading into 2020 having already signed Margot Robbie and Christian Bale as the leads in his next project at New Regency.

Details are scant on the new movie, but Variety reports that Russell would direct from his own script. Collider reports that Michael B. Jordan has also joined the cast of the film, which revolves around a doctor and lawyer who form an unlikely partnership, while Russell is also courting Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, and frequent collaborator Robert De Niro. He’s eyeing an April start for production.

De Niro and Russell worked together on “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and “Joy.”

Also coming aboard is Matthew Budman, who executive produced Russell’s most recent effort, 2015’s Jennifer Lawrence-starrer “Joy” as well as the 2013 black comedy “American Hustle.”

Russell earned his first Oscar nominations in 2011 when “The Fighter” earned seven nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director. The biopic about boxer Micky Ward stars Mark Wahlberg.

Three of his next four films were also highly acclaimed. “Silver Linings Playbook,” which Russell also wrote, earned eight Oscar nominations including ones for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Lawrence became the second-youngest Best Actress winner when she won for her role as a depressed young widow in the movie.

“American Hustle,” directed and co-written by Russell, landed 10 Oscar nominations in 2014, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

“Joy” earned Lawrence an Oscar nomination for her role as the titular made millionaire and a Golden Globe nomination for best comedy.

His fourth film last decade, 2015’s “Accidental Love,” had a troubled production. Russell left the Jessica Biel and Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer in 2010 and it was finished without his involvement. Panned by critics, Russell is credited as a director and co-writer under a pseudonym and he has disavowed the film.

The recent films produced by New Regency include “Little Women,” “The Lighthouse,” Best Picture winner “Birdman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Ad Astra,” “Widows,” “Assassin’s Creed,” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

Robbie landed her second Oscar nomination this year for her supporting role in “Bombshell.” She stars as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe’s “Birds of Prey,” which was released last week.

