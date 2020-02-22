Jason Blum Says Jordan Peele ‘Has No Intention’ of Making a ‘Get Out’ Sequel

Peele was at one point rumored to be flirting with the idea of a followup to his Oscar-winning horror smash.

As if horror maestro Jordan Peele doesn’t have enough on his plate, Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum has nixed the idea of a sequel to Peele’s 2017 Academy Award-winning horror smash hit “Get Out” — for now. Speaking with The Observer (via The Playlist), “Get Out” producer Blum said that as much as he’d be delighted to see a followup from Peele to the social thriller about affluent white people body-snatching African Americans to live forever, that’s up to Peele.

While Blum, back in 2018, did say that Peele was flirting with the idea of a sequel, he has just clarified that it was a case of “wishful thinking.” Blum said, “I think that was taken out of context. I think what I said and what I would still say is, I would love to make a ‘Get Out’ sequel, but we would only do it if Jordan wanted to do it and as far as I know, he has no intention of doing that.”

Peele admittedly isn’t looking for a cash grab. Back in 2018, he said of a possible “Get Out” followup, “Look, the producers and I agree. This is not the kind of movie you make a sequel just to make a sequel and make more money. This movie transcends the business that it did. So if I can get a story that feels worthy as a follow-up in this world, we’ll do it and if not, then absolutely not.”

“Get Out” scared up more than $255 million at the global box office, nabbed a Best Picture nomination, and went home with a Best Original Screenplay prize.

Since releasing the ambitious, mind-bending horror movie “Us” back in 2019, Peele has been busily setting his attentions on television. The second season of CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone” reboot — which Peele developed with Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez — will hit later this year. Peele is also an executive producer on HBO’s Jim Crow America-era horror series “Lovecraft Country,” from Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, centered on a road trip gone awry and with the same streak of racial satire that marked “Get Out” and “Us.”

One the film side, Peele also wrote Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” sequel for Universal Pictures, opening on June 12, later this summer. The film finds Tony Todd reprising his sinister role from 1992 as a murderous specter haunting segregated Chicago.

