‘Parasite’ Sweeps First-Ever Global Cinematheque Awards Seeking to Promote World Cinema

Jacqueline Lyanga, currently the Artistic Director of Film Independent in LA, and Jasmine Jaisinghani, a film and culture professional based in LA, have teamed up to present the inaugural Global Cinematheque World Cinema Awards. Seeking to give a more complete picture of the world films on offer throughout not just this past awards season, but the entire movie year, the prizes celebrate the best international cinema of year across 10 categories. Lyanga and Jaisinghani previously collaborated while working at AFI FEST.

Lyanga describes the initiative best in her statement: “Global Cinematheque and the World Cinema Awards were born of the passion for international cinema that … Jaisinghani and I share. The awards are a new platform for films made outside of the United States, through which we hope to expand the global reach of international cinema. There are extraordinary films being made all over the world and we want to bring the work of these talented artists to the attention of new audiences; there is a need for the awards season to more authentically reflect the culture of the world in which we live.”

The winners boast several of this year’s Academy Award nominees (“Parasite,” “Honeyland,” “Pain and Glory”) as well as films shut out of the race (“Atlantics,” Senegal’s International Feature Film Oscar submission; “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), with runner-ups in each category.

In addition, UniFrance will receive the World Cinema Cultural Spotlight Award in Los Angeles on February 10, 2020. See the full list of winners below. International film festival and film museum directors, programmers, curators, and U.S.-based film journalists formed the selection committee.

Global Narrative

Winner: “Parasite”

Runner-ups: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Pain and Glory”

Director

Winner: Bong Joon-Ho for “Parasite”

Runner-ups: Céline Sciamma for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Pedro Almodóvar for “Pain and Glory”

Actress

Winners (Tied): Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Runner-ups Viktoria Miroshnichenko for “Beanpole” and Mama Sane (Mame Bineta Sane) for “Atlantics”

Actor

Winner: Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory”

Runner-ups: Song Kang-Ho for “Parasite” and Tom Mercier for “Synonyms”

Screenplay

Winner: “Parasite” written by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won; story by Bong Joon Ho

Runners-up: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” written by Céline Sciamma and “Pain and Glory,” written by Pedro Almodóvar

Cinematography

Winner: Kyung-pyo Hong for “Parasite”

Runner-up: Claire Mathon for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Atlantics”

Editing

Winner: Jinmo Yang for “Parasite”

Runner-ups: Julien Lacheray for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Teresa Font for “Pain and Glory”

Score

Winner: Jaeil Jung for “Parasite”

Runner-ups: Alberto Iglesias for “Pain and Glory” and Jean-Baptiste de Laubier and Arthur Simonini for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Global Animation

Winner: “I Lost My Body”

Runner-ups: “The Swallows of Kabul” and “Weathering With You”

Global Documentary

Winner: “Honeyland”

Runner-ups: “For Sama” and “The Cave”

Spotlight Award – Creative Vision: Joanna Hogg, Writer/Director, “The Souvenir”

Spotlight Award – Craft: Claire Mathon, Cinematographer, “Atlantics” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Spotlight Award – Discovery: Mati Diop, Writer/Director, “Atlantics”

