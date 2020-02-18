Harrison Ford Shuts Down ‘Star Wars’ Question About Force Ghost Han: ‘I Don’t Care’

Was Han Solo a Force ghost in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"? Don't ask Harrison Ford because he couldn't care less.

Harrison Ford is known to be a tough interview, and that turned out to be the case when USA Today recently asked the actor about his surprise cameo in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Ford returned as Han Solo in a brief scene in which Han confronts his son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and successfully turns him away from the dark side. Han was killed in “The Force Awakens” and Ford’s return in “The Rise of Skywalker” was one of the Disney blockbuster’s most heavily guarded secrets prior to its December release. Fans have debated whether or not Han appeared to Kylo as a Force ghost or a projection conjured by Leia (Carrie Fisher). The former would mean Han was sensitive to the Force, while the latter seems more plausible as Leia passes away right after the Han-Kylo reunion scene. The implication is that Leia used the last of her Force powers to project Han and save their son.

When USA Today recently asked Ford about Han being a Force ghost, the 77-year-old actor playfully shut down the report by saying, “A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is. Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care.”

As for why he decided to reprise Han one last time, Ford said, “When JJ asked me to do it, I said, ‘Are you kidding? I’m dead!’ He said, ‘Sorta dead. You can do this.’ He hadn’t written anything at that time. But he said, ‘This is going to be great.’ So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy. It was a useful addition to the story and the continuing development of Adam Driver’s character. And the chance to do another scene with Adam was great.”

Next up for Harrison Ford is “The Call of the Wild,” the Chris Sanders-directed family adventure film based on the Jack London novel of the same name. The film is opening nationwide February 21. Ford is also gearing up to reprise his role of Indiana Jones in an upcoming fifth installment of Steven Spielberg’s long-running action-adventure franchise. Ford last played the role in 2008’s divisive “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

