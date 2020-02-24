Ronan Farrow, Ashley Judd, Anthony Rapp, and More React to Harvey Weinstein Conviction

Actors and activists have championed the ruling as a #MeToo victory.

Monday’s news of the conviction of Harvey Weinstein on counts of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree has been applauded by Hollywood as a #MeToo victory — including by those whose voices helped start the movement back in 2017. Though Weinstein’s sentencing won’t take place until March 1, and an appeal from his attorneys is reportedly already underway, the entertainment community where the movie-producer-turned-convicted-rapist once maintained powerful influence, nonetheless, is in a celebratory mood.

That includes on Twitter, where critical #MeToo figureheads such as the New Yorker journalist Ronan Farrow, actress and activist Ashley Judd (whose sexual harassment claim against Weinstein was dismissed by a judge in January 2019), and actor and Kevin Spacey accuser Anthony Rapp, all championed the news. Other celebrities to voice their support of the conviction news include Gretchen Carlson (once ousted by disgraced chairman Roger Ailes at Fox), Elizabeth Banks, Alyssa Milano, Ellen Barkin, Judd Apatow, and more. See below.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

I applaud the women who bravely stepped forward to help forever alter the conversation around what they — and all of us — have to put up with. Gratified to see some justice being served here. #MeToo https://t.co/wR4f66uecj — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) February 24, 2020

Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 24, 2020

The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020

Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020

Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away… Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020

Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020

I am heartened for his victims and for all those who said #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been done. https://t.co/5PYPfhRPjq — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 24, 2020

The jury convicted Weinstein of 1 count of rape & 1 count of committing a criminal sexual act. He was acquitted on the charges of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a potential life sentence.https://t.co/6J16rDHUbN — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 24, 2020

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.