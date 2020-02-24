×
Back to IndieWire

Ronan Farrow, Ashley Judd, Anthony Rapp, and More React to Harvey Weinstein Conviction

Actors and activists have championed the ruling as a #MeToo victory.

27 mins ago

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, in New YorkSexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 24 Feb 2020

Harvey Weinstein

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Monday’s news of the conviction of Harvey Weinstein on counts of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree has been applauded by Hollywood as a #MeToo victory — including by those whose voices helped start the movement back in 2017. Though Weinstein’s sentencing won’t take place until March 1, and an appeal from his attorneys is reportedly already underway, the entertainment community where the movie-producer-turned-convicted-rapist once maintained powerful influence, nonetheless, is in a celebratory mood.

That includes on Twitter, where critical #MeToo figureheads such as the New Yorker journalist Ronan Farrow, actress and activist Ashley Judd (whose sexual harassment claim against Weinstein was dismissed by a judge in January 2019), and actor and Kevin Spacey accuser Anthony Rapp, all championed the news. Other celebrities to voice their support of the conviction news include Gretchen Carlson (once ousted by disgraced chairman Roger Ailes at Fox), Elizabeth Banks, Alyssa Milano, Ellen Barkin, Judd Apatow, and more. See below.

Related

Related

 

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad