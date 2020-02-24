Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in First Trial

After five days of deliberation, a New York City jury found the disgraced former mogul guilty of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday morning of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree, but was acquitted of other charges leveled at him, including sexual predatory assault. The conviction in the cases of Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann could see the disgraced former movie mogul spending the rest of his life in prison, as each carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years. Earlier this morning, defense attorney Arthur Aidala made a motion for a mistrial, which was denied by Judge James Burke.

As Deadline reports, “Weinstein’s New York trial covered five criminal counts, including two of predatory sexual assault, one involving Haley and actress Annabella Sciorra, the other count involving Sciorra and Mann. The jury had to unanimously agree on each count that Weinstein assaulted two women, with each count carrying a possible prison sentence of 10 years to life.” In addition to the predatory counts, Weinstein was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault (against Haley), and two counts of rape (one in the first degree, one in the third, both involving Mann).

The verdict found him guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley at his Soho apartment on July 10, 2006, while the third-degree rape charge involved his assault of aspiring actress Jessica Mann at a DoubleTree Hotel in New York on March 18, 2013.

Weinstein will be sentenced on March 11. He’s facing five to 25 years for the criminal sexual assault conviction and 18 months to four years for the third-degree rape conviction. After the verdict was announced, Weinstein was remanded into custody against the protests of his lawyers, who cited his reportedly ailing health.

The jury deliberated for five days before delivering their verdict. The trial kicked off on January 6, with closing arguments unspooling on February 13 and February 14 after weeks of witness testimony. The jury began deliberating on February 18, and it’s estimated that the 12-person jury (including seven men and five women) had spent nearly 22 hours in deliberation. Over the deliberation period, the jury has asked for clarification on a number of issues, including requests to re-hear testimony from various witnesses and a Friday afternoon query that suggested they were unable to come to an agreement on charges of predatory sexual assault, considered the heaviest of charges in this particular case.

Despite the dozens of allegations leveled at Weinstein after a pair of damning 2017 exposes from The New York Times and The New Yorker, along with still open-criminal investigations outside of New York’s reach, the trial was limited in scope, as many of the allegations fell out of While the prosecution was able to call a number of alleged witnesses to the stand, the charges leveled against him hinged on claims made by Haley and Mann.

Weinstein still faces a sexual misconduct trial in Los Angeles involving two women, one of whom – Lauren Marie Young – testified for the prosecution during the New York trial.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.