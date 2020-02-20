‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer: Dolores and Maeve Face Off in HBO’s Cryptic Tease

The cast and crew of “Westworld” have promised that Season 3 will be unlike anything the show has done before.

Sweet child, stop what you’re doing right now and take about three minutes out of your day to watch the official full trailer for “Westworld” Season 3.

To date there have been only a couple of teaser trailers for the new season, appropriately cryptic for a show that plays things close to the vest like “Westworld.” However, this new trailer — available below — reveals just how true the promises are of this season being different from anything the show’s done before.

As the previous Season 3 teases have shown, Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) journey out into the real world has brought her into contact with Aaron Paul’s new character, Caleb. What this particular trailer reveals, however, is just how much of their interactions are actually a new team-up, one born out of familiar necessity, according to Dolores.

“I was born into this world. And my first memories of it are pain,” Dolores tells Caleb in the voiceover that kicks off the trailer. “For my kind, there was one place we were never allowed to go. One place we were never allowed to see. Your world.” That, of course, all changes with “Westworld” Season 3, as the real world appears to be the centerpiece of the action-packed war that’s brewing.

“They put you in a cage, decided what your life would be,” Dolores tells Caleb. “They did the same to me.” The most interesting part of this, though, is that Dolores makes clear that she hasn’t been watching him, but someone — something — has. “The person who took your future,” she tells him.

Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) is in what Vincent Cassel’s character describes as “my world” — and not the WWII world from the previous teaser trailers. He has a specific mission for Maeve: “Dolores. I want you to track her down and kill her.” The trailer then ramps up with a piano cover of Guns n’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine,” providing a glimpse at the increased action of this season and the battle lines being drawn. Tessa Thompson’s host character seems concerned about the odds, as there are “five of us against the entire world of them,” while the Man in Black (Ed Harris) finds himself realizing that his purpose is to “save the fucking world.” As for Dolores, she cooly accepts that she might have to do things “the old-fashioned way” in this war, which translates into “kill everyone.”

It’ll be easier said than done, however, as the trailer ends with a face-off in the real world between Dolores and Maeve.

The cast and crew of “Westworld” have promised that Season 3 will be unlike anything the show has done before, and this trailer proves that that is not just lip service. “Westworld’s” third season will premiere on Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET. The Season 3 cast includes returning stars Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy Award winner Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, and new cast members Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.

