Hilary Duff Publicly Asks Disney to Move ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival to Hulu

“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating,” Hilary Duff wrote in Instagram.

Hilary Duff has publicly asked Disney to consider moving her “Lizzie McGuire” revival to Hulu after news broke that production the Disney+ series has been halted.

“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

IndieWire has reached out to Disney for comment.

Variety reported on Wednesday that production on the show was halted in July after Terri Minsky, the original series’ creator and the revival’s showrunner, was fired after only two episodes had been completed. The publication noted that Minsky, Duff, and the series’ other workers only learned of Minsky’s firing after the Variety story was published.

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky told Variety in an interview earlier in the week. “Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing.

While Variety reported that meetings with potential replacement showrunners are apparently ongoing, the series’ future is nonetheless unclear.

Disney+ has a family-friendly bent and the “Lizzie McGuire” isn’t the first series with mature elements to conflict with the platform’s focus on younger audiences. The most recent example is “Love, Victor,” an upcoming series that will focus on a gay high school student’s self-discovery and challenging home life. The series, which premieres in July, was shifted from Disney+ to Hulu on Monday.

A source close to that series’ production told IndieWire that “Love, Victor” was moved from Disney+ to Hulu due to “general sexual exploration,” underage alcohol consumption, and the parent characters’ marital issues. The Zoe Kravitz-led “High Fidelity” was also moved from Disney+ to Hulu before its premiere earlier in February.

IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez criticized Disney for allegedly halting the “Lizzie McGuire” revival due to its mature themes on Thursday.

“We paused production on ‘Lizzie McGuire’ a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative re-development,” a Disney spokesperson told IndieWire on Thursday. “Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too.”

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.