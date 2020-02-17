‘I Am Not Okay With This’ Trailer: A Superhero Origin Story for the John Hughes Set

"It" star Sophia Lillis faces puberty and awakening superpowers in Netflix's new comedy series.

Netflix has unleashed the trailer for its latest comedy series aimed at teens and nostalgic adults, and it’s called “I Am Not Okay With This.” Based on a 2017 graphic novel by Charles Forsman, the series comes from the director/executive producer of Netflix cult favorite “The End of the F***ing World,” Jonathan Entwistle, and producers on the streamer’s wildly popular “Stranger Things,” a vibe that “I Am Not Okay With This” is clearly grooving to. And as a kind of superhero origin story set among grade-schoolers coming into puberty, it’s got a John Hughes vibe, also. Check it out below.

Unfolding across seven 30-minute episodes that will drop on February 26, the series stars Sophia Lillis (Beverly of the “It” franchise, and recently in HBO’s lurid Southern gothic “Sharp Objects”), Wyatt Oleff (also from “It”), Sofia Bryant (“The Good Wife”), and Kathleen Rose Perkins (“You’re the Worst,” “Episodes”), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (“Falling Water”), and Richard Ellis (“Veronica Mars”). It’s the irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl, Sydney (Lillis) as she navigates the ups, downs, ins, and outs of high school, all while on top of that dealing with her blossoming sexuality and suddenly emerging superpowers involving telekinesis. That wrinkle in the plot manages to situate the series firmly in the genre of Supergirl Goes Through High School Hell, originated, of course, by Stephen King’s “Carrie.”

“I Am Not Okay With This” is co-created by director/executive producer Entwistle with Christy Hall. Additional executive producers come from both film and TV, including Shawn Levy (“Night at the Museum,” “Free Guy”), Dan Levine (producer on “Arrival”), Dan Cohen (“Kin”), and Josh Barry (“Salem”).

Recently, Netflix debuted another teen comedy for young audiences, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” a followup to the hit original film. Also coming to Netflix soon is the America Ferrera-produced series “Gentefied,” about a group of Mexican-American cousins in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, the new season of “Altered Carbon,” the secret-agent series “Queen Sono,” and surely many more as the streamer continues to drop original movies and television series like there’s no tomorrow. “I Am Not Okay With This” already looks destined to be another Netflix favorite.

