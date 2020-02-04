Kyle MacLachlan ‘Excited’ for Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ to Differ From David Lynch’s Vision

The "Twin Peaks" actor says he's excited to watch Timothée Chalamet put his own spin on "Dune" character Paul Atreides.

Kyle MacLachlan and David Lynch’s legendary creative partnership spans such different offerings as the television series “Twin Peaks” and films like “Blue Velvet” and “Dune.” The latter, a 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science-fiction novel, was an infamous critical and commercial flop. Lynch battled with Universal during the production so much that he attempted to get his name off the theatrical cut. Thirty-six years later, “Dune” is gearing up to return to the big screen in a new adaptation directed by “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist Paul Atreides, the same role MacLachlan played in Lynch’s film.

“I’m very excited to see it,” MacLachlan recently told IMDb about Villeneuve’s new version. “There will be another one, there will be a couple of us out there, running around, there’s plenty of room I think, and Timothée I think will do a fantastic job. I’m very much looking forward to the vision Denis has. David Lynch, of course, it’s a very specific vision, so this will be something completely different, I’m sure. Why not have both stand on their own merits?”

The character of Paul Atreides is the son of a nobleman whose family gains ownership of the desert planet Arrakis, which contains the so-called “spice” that is the universe’s most valuable resource. The “spice” is manufactured as a drug that can extend human life and provide superhuman levels of thought, among other skills. Being the stewards of Arrakis brings danger to the Atreides family, prompting Paul to embark on a mission to save his family and the planet. Villeneuve’s cast includes Chalamet opposite Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Fergusson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, and David Dastmalchian.

“I couldn’t imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis,” Isaac told Collider last December. “There are some things that are — for lack of a better word — nightmarish about what you see. There’s just this kind of brutalist element to it. It’s shocking. It’s scary. It’s very visceral. And I know that definitely between Denis and myself and Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson as the family unit, we really searched for the emotion of it. I’m beyond myself with excitement. I think it’s good to feel cool, unique, and special.”

Warner Bros. will release “Dune” in theaters nationwide on December 18.

