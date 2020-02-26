‘Marc Maron: End Times Fun’ Trailer: Netflix Comedy Special Says WTF to Doomsday

The last man standing amongst his fallen comedy compatriots, Maron may be our only hope to survive the end of the world.

Whether he’s going to bat for mental health issues while defending “Joker” or making fun of liberals for thinking bringing their own grocery bags will save the earth, nobody calls it how he sees it quite like Marc Maron. The host of the long-running hit podcast “WTF With Marc Maron” has a knack for tapping into the zeitgeist with his unique blend of self-deprecating humor and 21st century anxiety. Over the last ten years, Maron has slowly but surely earned his place as one of our most cogent cultural commentators, a voice to guide us through the muck with humor and depth. His new Netflix comedy special, “End Times Fun,” culled over a year of touring, arrives just in time to allay our fears about the end of the world. Or at least help us laugh about it.

The official synopsis reads: “The lizard portal is open and day coyotes are among us,’ says comedy legend Marc Maron. The end is near in Marc Maron’s newest Netflix original stand-up special, ‘End Times Fun.’ In his signature style of raw, honest and thought-provoking comedy, Marc touches on trying to ‘stay woke,’ the importance of taking Turmeric, life before cell phones, and vaccinating children against measles, mumps and Marvel movie fans.”

“End Times Fun” is Maron’s third Netflix comedy special, having previously worked with the streamer for 2013’s “Thinky Pain” and 2017’s “Too Real.” Though he has consistently released new specials every two years since 2013, fans of Maron’s have been itching for new standup material from the comedian, who has been a bit distracted with acting and his podcast.

The relationship with Netflix has been a fruitful one for Maron. He stars as ornery wrestling coach Sam Sylvia on “GLOW,” the half-hour comedy about a group of female professional wrestles created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive. Maron also played a small role in Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” the highly controversial R-rated anti-hero diatribe which won Phoenix the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Marc Maron’s latest special, “End Times Fun,” will debut on Netflix globally on March 20. Check out the trailer below.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.