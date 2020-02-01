Martin Scorsese Almost Gets Stood Up by Jonah Hill in Coca-Cola Super Bowl Ad

No, it's not cinema. But it is a Coca-Cola Energy ad featuring Scorsese and Hill, set to premiere on TV during Sunday night's Super Bowl.

Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill star in a new Super Bowl ad for Coca-Cola Energy, the company’s latest soft drink to put a pep in your step, and possibly a stent in your heart (but this one’s completely taurine-free!). This charming Super Bowl commercial may not be “cinema” — and more of the sort of junk-food offerings akin to, say, a theme park! — but, as Frank Sheeran says in Scorsese’s Academy Award contender “The Irishman,” “It is what it is.” Watch the ad below.

Marking the biggest domestic push yet for Energy, Coca-Cola’s ad features Scorsese almost being stood up by Hill at a party, as Hill, sagged with the classic plight of all millennials, debates flaking on his pal and staying home for on the couch. Thankfully, a 12-ounce can of Cola-Cola Energy changes Hill’s tune and sends him dashing to meet his friend. And the frantic energy of the commercial does resemble something put together by a person mainlining caffeine, guarana extract, and B vitamins.

The Super Bowl LIV will air on Fox this Sunday, February 2, out of Miami, and it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The big game airs a week ahead of the Academy Awards, where Martin Scorsese will be up for Best Director for “The Irishman,” as well as Best Picture for his Netflix gangster epic. Prior to the Super bowl ad, Scorsese previously worked with Jonah Hill on “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the 2013 about the debauchery-filled life of corrupt stock-broker Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Hill was last seen in Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum.” As for Scorsese, his next project will be the true-crime adaptation “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will reunited the director with DiCaprio and “Irishman” star Robert De Niro. Set to begin production on-location in Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” tells the story of the Osage Indians, who, in the 1920s, came into extreme wealth thanks to the ocean of oil beneath their land in the south central state. They then became the victims of a string of serial murders that culminated in one of the FBI’s first major homicide investigations. It’s based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann.

Watch the Scorsese Super Bowl ad below.

