Marvel Debuts First Footage From ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ and ‘Loki’

Marvel shared a montage of footage from three upcoming Disney+ series.

During Sunday night’s Super Bowl game broadcast on Fox, Marvel followed up its new “Black Widow” trailer with another spot highlighting upcoming titles: the first footage from “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Loki.” All three Marvel Cinematic Universe properties are headed for Disney+, the new home for Marvel and Walt Disney Studios’ episodic content. The spot was also shared online. Watch below.

“WandaVision” is a new original series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, both reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, and Vision. Here’s the official synopsis: “Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’ blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Disney+ has yet to set an air date for “WandaVision,” but it’s expected to pop sometime this year.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” welcomes Anthony Mackie, a.k.a. the Falcon, and Sebastian Stan, i.e. the Winter Soldier, back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fray. Also starring in the show will be Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as the villainous Zemo. Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, a character familiar to fans of the comics. Here’s the official synopsis: “Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.'” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

Finally, “Loki” stars Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief, taking place also after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs, with Michael Waldron serving as head writer. This one won’t debut on Disney+ until 2021. The cast also includes Sophia Di Martino and, as recently announced, Owen Wilson, making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut here.

Watch footage from all three shows below.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.