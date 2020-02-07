‘Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears’ Trailer: Cult Favorite Returns in Acorn TV’s Film — Exclusive

Five years after the last episode of "Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries" aired, a new film will be released on streaming and in select theaters on March 23.

When we left Phryne Fisher five years ago after the third season of “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries,” the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s glamorous Jazz Age private eye was jetting off in her own biplane, flying away from a bunch of stylishly solved murders and a complicated relationship with Melbourne Detective Inspector Jack Robinson.

This, obviously, was just a thoroughly and totally unacceptable way to end the show.

Based on the 20-book series of “Miss Fisher” mysteries by Kerry Greenwood, fans knew there were plenty more stories waiting to be embodied by the cult favorite character, played by Essie Davis (“The Babadook,” “Game of Thrones”). Another season of the television show wasn’t in the cards at ABC, so producers Deb Cox and Fiona Eagger, via their production company Every Cloud Productions, turned to Kickstarter to raise funds for a movie-length installment — which promptly almost tripled its fundraising goal and started filming.

The trailer for that film, “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears,” can now exclusively be seen on IndieWire. AMC Networks’ Acorn TV will start streaming the movie on March 23 amid a select theatrical release, in addition to the streamer — after a circuitous road of shifting streaming rights over the intervening years — now exclusively offering all three seasons of “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.”

According to the Acorn TV synopsis of the film: “Phryne Fisher embarks on an exhilarating new journey of mystery and mayhem through exotic 1920s British Palestine and the opulence of grand London manors. Fisher frees a young Bedouin girl (Izabella Yena) from unjust imprisonment in late 1920s Jerusalem, and from there, unravels a wartime mystery concerning priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of the girl’s forgotten tribe.”

Davis returns for the film, as does Nathan Page as D.I. Robinson, alongside original cast members Miriam Margolyes, Ashleigh Cummings, and Hugo Johnstone-Burt. Daniel Lapaine, Rupert Penry Jones, and Jacqueline McKenzie join the cast. The film made its U.S. premiere at the Palm Springs Film Festival last month.

“Crypt of Tears” comes after Acorn TV last year released a 1960s-set spinoff of the “Miss Fisher” universe — MFU? — entitled “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” starring Geraldine Hakewill as Phryne Fisher’s niece.

Watch the trailer for the film — which, yes, my God, proves that the costume budget is still unequalled — below.

