Amazon Sets Horror-Comedy Series From ‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘Psych’ Teams

The minds behind these two disparate properties are teaming up for an unconventional new show at Amazon.

“A Quiet Place” producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are teaming up with “Psych” duo Steve Franks and Chris Henze on a horror comedy at Amazon.

Deadline has reported that Amazon has put in development for ”Mitchcraft,” an “aspirational horror”(their words) series with a relationship-comedy base, where a small town fire marshal inadvertently harnesses supernatural forces and becomes a witch.

It’s an eclectic concept and won’t shy away from ridiculousness — in Franks’ words. It’s also a series that its creators seemed destined to make, given their pedigrees. Franks and Henze executive-produced “Psych” (the former also created the series), a detective comedy about a young crime consultant who makes a career out of pretending to be a psychic. The series, which premiered in 2006, garnered a dedicated following throughout its eight-season run before concluding in 2014. The series also included a two-hour musical episode in 2013, followed by a TV movie released in 2017; a second “Psych” movie is expected to premiere on NBCUniversal’s upcoming Peacock streaming service later in the year.

“Over the course of ‘Psych,’ we had the opportunity and freedom to play with different genres, worlds and themes within the confines of a procedural mystery,” Franks told Deadline. “Comedy was always the constant, but thanks to an obsessive cast and our collective reverence for stories like ‘The Shining,’ ‘American Werewolf in London,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ the ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Halloween’ franchises, among others, we often found the most joy by putting funny people in incredibly dangerous and scary situations.”

Franks added that “Mitchcraft” would build on the genre-bending elements of those aforementioned series and films. As for Fuller and Form, the duo’s horror chops have long since been established thanks to films such as “The Purge” franchise and “A Quiet Place,” the critically acclaimed smash from 2018 that has a sequel coming up, “A Quiet Place Part II,” on March 20.

Given that Amazon just put the series in development, additional details on “Mitchcraft” (which is a working title), including plot, casting, and a release date, are not available. If nothing else, it may be safe to assume that the protagonist’s name will be Mitch.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.