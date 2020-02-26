‘The Invisible Man’ Director Refused to Let Blumhouse Spoil His Film Even More in Trailers

“You may think you've seen it all but you haven’t,” producer Jason Blum says amidst criticism the trailer for "The Invisible Man" gives away the entire film.

The biggest complaint against movie trailers is they give the entire plot of their respective films away, ruining all the surprises a director has in store for moviegoers. Such was the case for Blumhouse and Universal’s upcoming horror release “The Invisible Man,” starring Elisabeth Moss and directed by “Upgrade” filmmaker Leigh Whannell. Universal dropped the movie’s official trailer February 7, and it gave so much of the film’s plot away that many horror fans were left thinking the entire film had been spoiled (trailer posts warned viewers not to watch it and complained the film’s whole plot had been given away). The trailer started filling in the background of the title character and included one moment where the invisible man appeared visible. So much seemed to be revealed in “The Invisible Man” trailer that film writer Britt Hayes compared it to a “Cliff’s Notes version of a movie.”

“You have to reveal enough that people are going to want to go see the movie, but not too much that having seen the trailer will negatively impact your experience of seeing the movie,” producer Jason Blum tells Digital Spy about backlash to “The Invisible Man” trailer. “That’s a very fine line. I, of course, clearly err on the side of you can’t show too much, and Leigh disagrees with me and he’s probably right.”

Director Leigh Whannell adds, “It’s somewhere in the middle lies the truth. It is a very predictable reaction these days from people online. What’s the classic quote? ‘Thanks a lot, guys. You saved me 15 bucks, and I don’t even need to see the movie anymore.'”

“You may think you’ve seen it all but you haven’t,” Blum promises. “There was one very, very key scene that Leigh didn’t let us put in the trailer and I’m glad that he didn’t let us put it in, but I really tried.” “The Invisible Man” is far from the only trailer that has been accused of spoiling the movie for fans. Blumhouse is such a recognizable name in the horror community that one would think Jason Blum wouldn’t have to show so much footage to get genre fans excited for a new release. At least there’s one set piece that been protected for fans. Universal Pictures is releasing ‘The Invisible Man” in theaters this Friday, February 28.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.