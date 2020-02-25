Netflix Adds Top 10 List to Streaming Service

It just became a bit easier to determine Netflix's most popular releases, though viewership data still won't be provided.

At long last, Netflix subscribers will be able to see which of the streaming service’s series and films are getting the most traction. The streaming service is adding a “Top 10” row to its homepage, which will be updated every day to note the most popular titles within the subscriber’s country.

Netflix announced the addition in a blog post on the company’s website Monday. Subscribers will be able to sort the list by overall Top 10 Netflix titles, the streaming service’s 10 most popular television series, and its 10 most popular films. The position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the streaming service’s Top 10 shows and films are to each subscriber and each project on the lists will have a special badge, regardless of where they appear on the service.

Netflix began experimenting with the Top 10 feature in Mexico and the United Kingdom six months ago, according to the company’s blog post and past reports.

Netflix’s Top 10 move comes as streaming services are beginning to pay more mind to how subscribers search for each platform’s content. The most notable example is WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max, which heavily stressed “human curation,” where Hollywood celebrities, including stars of HBO Max projects, will create custom lists of available films and television projects available on the platform.

More generally, the era of peak television and the streaming wars has motivated Netflix and its competitors to improve their algorithms and other tools that subscribers use to find content. Netflix has a particularly large volume of content and the endless scroll can be a detriment to elevating new and well-regarded projects.

While Netflix’s new Top 10 lists should offer a clearer picture on which films and television series are performing well on the platform, there’s no indication that the company will begin sharing viewership data. Like most streaming services, Netflix does not regularly release viewership data for its various projects, and the occasional statistics it does share — such as its boasts about “Stranger Things” and “The Witcher” — cannot be independently verified.

At press time the Top 10 Netflix projects in America were: “Love is Blind,” “The Last Thing He Wanted,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Locke & Key,” “The Foreigner,” “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” “Babies,” “Girl on the Third Floor,” “A Bad Moms Christmas,” and “Better Call Saul.”

