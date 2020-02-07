Netflix Reveals 9 Movies and TV Shows Banned From Its Platform Around the World

"Night of the Living Dead" removed in Germany, "The Last Temptation of Christ" taken off Singapore Netflix, and more.

In a rare move of transparency, Netflix has released a list of movies and television projects that have been banned from streaming on its platform over the last five years (via Variety). The list includes nine projects, from the much-publicized episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” that got removed in Saudi Arabia to Stanley Kubrick’s war epic “Full Metal Jacket” being taken off Netflix in Vietnam. Netflix says these nine film and TV shows are the only times it has ever removed content because of government censorship demands since it began streaming in 2007.

A statement on the report from Netflix reads: “We offer creators the ability to reach audiences all around the world. In some cases we’ve also been forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government takedown demands.”

By far the most restrictive country for Netflix over the last five years has been Singapore, which banned five projects from being available on the streaming platform: “The Last Hangover,” “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “Cooking on High,” “The Legend of 420” and “Disjointed.”

The full list of banned Netflix content around the world is listed below.

2020: “The Last Hangover,” a Netflix original special from Brazil’s Porta dos Fundos in which Jesus’s disciples wake up after a Last Supper raging party, removed in Singapore after a written demand from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

2019: One episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (“Saudi Arabia”) removed in Saudi Arabia after a written demand from the Saudi Communication and Information Technology Commission

2019: “The Last Temptation of Christ,” which is banned in Singapore, removed in the country after written demand from the IMDA

2018: “Cooking on High,” “The Legend of 420” and “Disjointed” removed in Singapore after demand from the IMDA

2017: “Full Metal Jacket” removed in Vietnam after a written demand from the Vietnamese Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI)

2017: “Night of the Living Dead,” which is banned in Germany, removed in the country after a written demand from the German Commission for Youth Protection (KJM)

2015: “The Bridge,” a documentary film about suicide attempts on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge that is classified as “objectionable” in New Zealand, removed from the country after a written demand from the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body

