‘No Time to Die’: Daniel Craig’s James Bond Swan Song Gets New Super Bowl Teaser

MGM released a new teaser for the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” Sunday night during the Super Bowl game featuring the San Francisco 49ers versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl is currently being broadcast on Fox, but the trailer has been made available online. Watch below.

“No Time to Die” is the 25th film in the franchise, and will be the last one to star Daniel Craig in the role of 007. The franchise has yet to find a successor to Craig, who has been leading the series since 2006’s “Casino Royale,” also going on to appear in “Spectre,” “Skfyall,” and “Quantum of Solace.”

“No Time to Die” is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (an Emmy winner for “True Detective” and filmmaker behind such movies as “Beasts of No Nation,” “Jane Eyre,” and “Sin Nombre”). The film boasts a top-drawer cast that along with Daniel Craig also includes Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, and Lea Seydoux, all reprising their previous Bond roles, alongside newcomers Rami Malek (the Oscar winner last year for Best Actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody), Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah. Fukunaga co-write the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who doctored the script on behalf of Craig. Meanwhile, the film is shaping up to have quite a soundtrack, with Hans Zimmer on board to score the thriller, The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr making contributions, and recent Grammy winner Billie Eilish performing the film’s theme song. The cinematography is led by Linus Sandgren, Academy Award winner in 2017 for “La La Land.”

The official synopsis for “No Time to Die” from MGM reads: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

“No Time to Die” opens in theaters nationwide on April 10, 2020.

