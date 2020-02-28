‘On My Block’ Season 3 Trailer: Netflix’s Hit Coming-of-Age Comedy Returns

The quirky half-hour comedy about a group of teens trying to survive growing up in South Central L.A. returns.

Even though Netflix broke many hearts when it canceled “One Day at a Time,” the streamer is doing what it to repopulate its Latinx programming with top-notch comedies from creators of color. Earlier this year, Netflix launched “Gentefied,” a smart and entertaining former web series about a tight-knit Mexican family weathering gentrification in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighborhood. In March it will premiere the third season of its charming young adult dramedy, “On My Block,” which released its first trailer today.

Per the official synopsis: “They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher. ‘On My Block’ is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.”

“On My Block” was co-created by Lauren Iungerich (“Awkward”) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (“All Eyez On Me”).

Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger that set up an exciting Season 3, one which the creators are excited to explore. In a conversation with IndieWire last year about plans for Season 3, Haft said: “You’re going to see people really come into their own in Season 3. You saw Monse basically telling the boys, ‘You know what? I’m tired of being on your team. It’s time to be on Team Monse.’ So, you’re going to see her come into her own in Season 3. I’ll leave that to your interpretation of what that means.”

The show also has a broad range of young fans from all over the world, who will no doubt be thrilled for a Season 3. “What really surprised me is when we would have these DMs on Twitter coming from kids in India, or Brazil, or the U.K., and they’re saying something about how they see themselves in Jamal or Ruby,” Gonzalez said last year. “I thought it would connect with kids in the inner city, I thought it would connect with a lot of different people — but not to that extent.”

Netflix premiered Season 3 of “On My Block” on March 11. Check out the intriguing new trailer below.

