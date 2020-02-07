Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ Will Be ‘So Raw’ and ‘Not Sanitized,’ Says Cast Member Peter Sarsgaard

Sarsgaard is starring in "The Batman" as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colso, who fans are already speculating might be Two Face.

Production on Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is underway, and according to cast member Peter Sarsgaard the final product is going to have a “raw power” to it. Sarsgaard appeared on SiriusXM radio this week for an interview and was asked to tease his role in Reeves’ upcoming Caped Crusader blockbuster. The actor is starring in the film as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colso. Not much is known about Colso as he does not have comic book roots, although fans are already speculating the character might turn out to be Two Face based on the district attorney connection.

Skarsgard could not spill any details about his character, but he did share that filming the project has made it clear the tone of the film will be akin to the mood of alternative rock band Pixies. “It’s so raw in that way,” the actor said while comparing “The Batman” to the Pixies’ music style.

“That’s what I feel like about this. It is not sanitized,” the actor said of the movie. “It’s got a raw power to it, a raw emotionality.”

Sarsgaard is joined in “The Batman” by Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Pattinson promised last month that his iteration of Wayne/Batman would differ from the likes of Christian Bale (Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy) and Michael Keaton (Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns”) and be just as “crazy and perverse” as the indie film characters he’s played over the last several years. “The Batman” and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “Tenet” mark Pattinson’s return to major studio tentpoles after wrapping “The Twilight Saga” in 2012.

“The Batman” is Reeves’ first directorial project since wrapping production on the “Planet of the Apes” trilogy. Reeves co-write the script with Mattson Tomlin. Oscar-nominated “Lion” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” cinematographer Greig Fraser is shooting the project following his work on Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.” Warner Bros. has already announced a June 25, 2021 nationwide release date for “The Batman.” Watch Sarsgaard talk “The Batman” with SiriusXM radio in the video below.

