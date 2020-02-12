‘Pete Davidson: Alive From New York’ Trailer: Netflix Comedy Special Promises Gay Jokes

The enfant terrible of "Saturday Night Live" comes out dick-swinging in the first trailer for his Netflix standup special.

Pete Davidson would like you to know that he has a lot of gay friends. At least, that’s how the trailer for his first Netflix comedy special opens. And while it’s too soon to tell if gay jokes will make up the entirety of the hour-long special, this positioning certainly seems to be doubling down on Davidson’s brand of juvenile dick jokes wrapped in a tattooed millennial facade. The streamer recently released the first official trailer for “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York,” which, aside from its obvious “SNL” reference, seems titled specifically to remind audiences that Davidson — or at least his career — is not, in fact, dead.

“Alive From New York” is billed by Netflix as a “candid and intimate” comedy special from a comedian “known for his unfiltered anecdotes,” which promises to give the audience “more than what they asked for.” Such vague appeals may apply to the whole endeavor: Did anyone ask for a Pete Davidson comedy special in the first place?

Davidson rose to fame as a featured player on “Saturday Night Live,” which he joined in 2014 for the show’s 40th season. At the age of 20, he was one of the youngest cast members ever to join the iconic NBC sketch show. His comedic talents were soon overshadowed by his high-profile relationships with pop singer Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale, and daughter-of-Cindy Crawford Kaya Gerber, all of which catapulted him into international super stardom. With this special, Davidson may be hoping to repackage himself as a comedian first and foremost — while of course capitalizing on his newfound name recognition.

The special is hitting at the perfect time, as Davidson is gearing up for the March release of “Big Time Adolescence,” a comedy that premiered to rave reviews at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. The comedy, written and directed by Jason Orley in his feature debut, tells the story of a suburban teenager who falls under the influence of an aimless college dropout, played by Davidson.

Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York” premieres globally on Netflix on February 25, 2020. Check out the trailer for the standup special below.

