Quibi: Watch All the Trailers From the New Streaming Service

From shows featuring Idris Elba to Chance the Rapper, IndieWire is keeping track of every new Quibi trailer.

Quibi is coming. That’s not so much a threat — like it might sound — but instead a warning for your personal Peak TV preparation purposes. The mobile short-form streaming service backed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman is set to launch on April 6, with episodes of each of its series clocking in at a runtime of under 10 minutes. “Quibi” is an abbreviation for “quick bites,” you see, in case you missed the Super Bowl ad.

After inking approximately a gazillion deals with big-name talent and an unveiling at Sundance, Quibi is set to release approximately 175 series within its first year for $5 a month for its ad-supported service.

IndieWire will be keeping track of every new Quibi trailer—and updating this list right here—as they drop:

“Elba Vs. Block”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Insane stunts, cars, and superstars. Idris Elba and Ken Block go head to head to see who’s the best behind the driver’s seat. Elba Vs. Block.”

This eight-episode Quibi series sees multi-hyphenate Idris Elba face-off against professional rally driver Ken Block in various car-based setpieces, such as the “Flaming Obstacle Course” and “Wall of Death.”

Related Kiefer Sutherland Is a Stressed-Out Cop in Quibi's First 'The Fugitive' Teaser

'Queen Sono' Trailer: Netflix's First African Original Series Stars a Jason Bourne-Like Heroine Related Oscars 2020: Best Visual Effects Predictions

Oscars 2020: Best Live Action Short Film Predictions

“Flipped”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Will Forte. Kaitlin Olson. Renovations & cartels. Flipped.”

In this comedy series produced by Funny or Die, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson star as a “chronically underemployed” couple who set out to become the next great home-renovation show due. When they find $500,000 in a house they’re attempting to renovate, they end up on the radar of a cartel (played by Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro).

“The Fugitive”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Wrongfully accused. On the run. The Fugitive. Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook.”

Boyd Holbrook stars in this modern, social media-tinged update of the 1960s television series and 1993 Harrison Ford flick of the same name. In this version of the series, Holbrook plays Mike Ferro, a blue-collar worker (and ex-con) framed for an explosion on a Los Angeles train. Kiefer Sutherland also stars, as Detective Clay Bryce, the man leading the charge in finding Ferro.

“Punk’d with Chance the Rapper”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Chance The Rapper is now Chance The Pranker. No one is safe.”

“Punk’d” is back, and now it’s on Quibi, with Chance the Rapper as its new Punk’r in charge. Quibi will also be rebooting another MTV classic, in the form of “Singled Out.”

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.