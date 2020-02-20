Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Event Series ‘Hollywood’ Set for May, Making It an Emmy Contender

The limited series stars Darren Criss, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

Ryan Murphy and Netflix have announced the release date for “Hollywood,” the creator’s next big project under the streaming giant. A May 1 release will introduce “Hollywood” right in time for Emmy season, and Murphy is clearly hoping to keep it fresh on the mind of voters. The post-WWII-set limited series follows a fictional group of aspiring actors and producers as they navigate the murky waters of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Official synopsis below.

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, ‘Hollywood’ follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, ‘Hollywood’ exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

With the mandate to spotlight “biases across race, gender, and sexuality,” Murphy will be wading into familiar territory, as he has been a champion for representation throughout his career. Period pieces are nothing new for Murphy; he previously rendered the early ’60s in another limited series, “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

Like any Ryan Murphy show, “Hollywood” features a veritable feast of television and Broadway favorites. Series regulars include David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello.

Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner, and Maude Apatow are set to appear as guest stars.

Murphy previously delivered his first win for Netflix with “The Politician,” which received mixed reviews but was a hit with viewers. He has a robust slate lined up under his mega-deal with the streamer, and he’s culling from Broadway hits for many of them. Murphy has already announced an adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical “The Prom”; a film version of “The Boys in the Band”; and a 10-part miniseries of “West Side Story.” Other projects include a “Halston” miniseries starring Ewan McGregor, a docuseries about Andy Warhol, and a project about Hollywood legend Marlene Dietrich.

