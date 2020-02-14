‘Parasite’ Wins Made Oscars 2020 the Most Satisfying in Years — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 179: The enthusiasm for this year's Oscar winners reached unparalleled heights. How did we get here?

When “Parasite” made history on Oscar night, the enthusiasm for the outcome reached unparalleled heights. One year after the divisive “Green Book” victory, Bong Joon Ho’s dark story of class warfare swept the ceremony, taking home a record four awards for one man and becoming the first non-English-language film in history to win Best Picture. The energy was like a rock concert in the room at the Dolby Theatre. But what did it take for the movie to get across the finish line? And why did so few people tune in?

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson recap a short season and explain why the winners made for the most satisfying Oscar season in years, regardless of what happened with the ratings. They also talk about campaigns that fizzled out and what comes next.

Listen to the full episode below.

