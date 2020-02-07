2020 Oscar Predictions: Why This Year Is Such a Tough Call

Screen Talk, episode 178: There are many possible outcomes on Sunday, but every category has a few strong possibilities.

Every awards season involves months of hectic campaigns, exhausted talent, and anxiety-riddled industry figures rushing to the finish line. This year’s Oscar race exacerbated those traditions with the shortest season ever, but Sunday’s ceremony is especially intriguing because it’s also very tough to call. The Best Picture race seems to be a showdown between “1917” and “Parasite,” though nobody’s quite sure which one has the upper hand. However, the Best Picture category isn’t the only question mark.

This year is a tough call in several major categories, all the way down to short films and visual effects. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through each category and make some predictions (and some wishful thinking). For more on the state of the race, check out Thompson’s final predictions story.

Listen to the full episode below.



Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.