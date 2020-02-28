Spanish-Speaking Judges Needed for Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

The awards body is seeking Spanish-speaking members of the Television Academy to vet and judge submitted entries.

While it’s coming up on the season for the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys, the Television Academy is also gearing up for the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which are given to the city’s television stations and cable outlets for achievements in local news, programming, and sports.

In preparation for the 2020 event, the awards body is seeking Spanish-speaking members of the Television Academy to vet and judge submitted entries. All entrants must be fluent Spanish speakers and Television Academy members in good standing. Once a prospective judge signs up via their 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards online form they’ll receive viewing instructions, ballots, and other necessary materials.

The eligibility period for the Los Angeles Area Emmys Awards is different from the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys mid-year to mid-year calendar; instead it runs from Jan. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019, and nominations will be announced June 11. The deadline to become a judge is March 6 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once selected, judges have until April 1 to fill out their ballots.

Last year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards winners included FOX Sports West’s team and their coverage of the L.A. Kings, as well as KCET’s package “Louis & Jazz” focused on chefs Jazz Singsanong and Louis Tikaram. There are 38 categories at the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, ranging from L.A. Local Color to Music Composition to Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast. In 2019, KCET won the most awards with a total of six; KMEX, KTLA5, and KVEA followed with 5 Emmys each.

The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards will be held on July 25 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

