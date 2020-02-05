‘Spiral’ First Trailer: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson Reboot the ‘Saw’ Franchise

Want to play a game?

In the famous words of Jigsaw: “Want to play a game?” Lionsgate is bringing the “Saw” horror movie franchise back to the big screen this year in a surprising new way thanks to “Spiral,” which the studio is billing as coming from “the book of ‘Saw.'” The new film is from executive producer Chris Rock, who also came up with the story for the project. Rock stars as a police detective investigating a string of sadistic murders targeting cops. The supporting cast includes Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Lionsgate’s official synopsis for “Spiral” reads: “A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in ‘Spiral,’ the terrifying new chapter from the book of ‘Saw.’ Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

The jury is still out on whether or not the horror franchise’s iconic serial killer Jigsaw (previously played by Tobin Bell) will return, but the first trailer for the movie guarantees there will be no shortage of wicked killing devices and sharp blades to cut off limbs. Isn’t that what everyone wants in a “Saw” movie? “Spiral” is directed by franchise veteran Darren Lynn Bousman, who wrote and directed 2005’s “Saw II” and directed sequels “Saw III” and “Saw IV.” The script was penned by “Jigsaw” writer Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger.

“Spiral” marks the ninth installment in the long-running “Saw’ franchise, which got its start in 2004 with the original film directed by James Wan. There was a new installment of “Saw” every year between 2004 and 2010, before the franchise took a seven-year hiatus and returned in 2017 with “Jigsaw.” The franchise has proved lucrative at the box office for Lionsgate. Seven of the eight released “Saw” films have grossed over $100 million worldwide. “Saw II” remains the top domestic grosser with $87 million.

Lionsgate will open “Spiral” in theaters nationwide May 15. Watch the first official trailer for the horror movie below.

