‘Stranger Things 4’ First Look Trailer Confirms David Harbour’s Hopper Is Alive and Returning

Hopper is a Russian prisoner in the first look at the fourth season of the Netflix blockbuster.

The much-discussed “Stranger Things” mystery revolving around Hopper’s fate has been resolved: David Harbour’s fan favorite character will return to the Netflix blockbuster series for its fourth season. The streaming giant and “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer issued a statement today announcing production on season 4 has officially begun. The announcement was accompanied by confirmation that Hopper will be back in the upcoming new episode. A “Stranger Things 4” first look teaser also dropped and revealed a bald-headed Hopper as a prisoner in Russia.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” the Duffer brothers wrote in a statement. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American;’ he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American.”

“Stranger Things 3” ended on a cliffhanger as Hopper sacrificed his life to close the gate between the real world and the Upside Down. Hopper’s dead body was never shown, leaving many fans to question if the character was dead and if the show would kill off one of its most beloved characters and actors (Harbour has earned two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance). Harbour refused to weigh in on the matter following the Season 4 debut, telling Entertainment Tonight when asked if Hopper would be back, “I mean, I have no idea! I have no idea! I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though. You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded.”

Netflix has not announced a release date for “Stranger Things 4.” The new season is expected to drop either in late 2020 or sometime in 2021. Watch the first look teaser below.

