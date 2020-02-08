Television Academy Foundation Seeks Judges for Internship Program

Categories include the "Star Trek" Command Training Program, a new opportunity launched this year by the organization.

Are you a TV Academy member anxious to influence the industry’s next generation? If so, the Television Academy Foundation has an opportunity for you.

The time has come to select the participants for the organization’s 2020 Internship Program, which offers 50 internship opportunities in more than 20 disciplines to college students across the country. The program is open to both undergraduate and graduate students and offers an intensive look inside the television production process via an eight-week paid internship in Summer 2020.

Interested National Active, LA Active and Faculty members can volunteer to judge applicants through a user-friendly online experience, wherein they can view and evaluate applications. Eligible members can register their interest here, indicating how many panels they are interested in judging, though they must have work experience in whatever panel they choose. Further, some categories, including Animation, Choreography, Cinematography, Art Direction/Set Decorating, Costume Design, Directing Editing, Music, and TV Scriptwriting will require perusal of additional applicant information, be it portfolio, sample reel, and or writing sample, whatever is relevant.

Categories involved include Agency, Animation, Casting, Choreography, Cinematography, Design categories: (Art Direction/Set Decorating, Costume Design), Development categories: (Animation, Children’s Programming, Movies for Television, Scripted, Unscripted Television, Virtual and Augmented Reality), Directing, Editing, Interactive Media, Music, News categories: (Broadcast News, Entertainment News), Physical Production/Business Management, Production categories: (Commercials, Documentary/Nonfiction, Live Television, Movies for Television, Production Management), Program Planning and Scheduling, Public Relations/Publicity, Sound, Writing categories: (Comedy, Drama).

Also included is the new “Star Trek” Command Training Program, a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the “Star Trek” Universe, with the stated goal of championing inclusion, access, and opportunity. Two interns will be placed on a “Star Trek” series with an opportunity to participate in writers’ rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation, and post-production on a Los Angeles-based program. Afterwards, interns will be accepted into the Television Academy Foundation’s Alumni Program, allowing them to participate in programs and seek career support from within the Foundation.

The review period begins Wednesday, February 19 and judges will have two weeks to submit their ballots, surveying, at maximum, 25 applications.

