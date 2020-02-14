Television Academy Foundation Offers Chance to Buy the Suit Off Stephen Colbert’s Back

Finally, a chance to watch "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," live, with Andy Cohen.

The Television Academy Foundation is giving interested parties an opportunity to do good and look good with its 2020 Spring Auction. Up for grabs are a whole host of unique opportunities, including celebrity meet-and-greets, exclusive series memorabilia, set visits, tickets to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards and Governors Ball — and even tickets for four to a taping of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” plus an autographed suit worn by the host.

Serving as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Foundation aims to preserve TV’s legacy through education and inspiration. Founded in 1959, the organization offers a host of outreach opportunities, including College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, and The Power of TV. The aim of the Foundation is to widen the circle of voices represented within the industry, making TV a more accurate representation of the populace it seeks to reach.

Bidding on current lots opened on Wednesday, February 12 on Charitybuzz and will remain open until 11:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 4.

Other opportunities up for grabs at the 2020 Spring Auction include:

Two orchestra tickets to the 2020 Emmy Awards and Governors Ball on Sunday, September 20. Attendance at either affair is invitation only and otherwise unavailable to the general public. Don’t miss this opportunity to rub elbows with Hollywood’s finest on television’s biggest night of the year.

Watch “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” live, with Andy Cohen, with two tickets to see the show at the Bravo Clubhouse in New York City.

Two tickets to experience the legendary “Restaurant Wars” challenge on “Top Chef” in person in Summer/Fall 2020. You’ll go behind-the-scenes and meet judge Tom Colicchio and host Padma Lakshmi, in addition to being a diner in the challenge itself.

Four VIP tickets to a taping of the “American Ninja Warrior” season finals during Summer 2020 in Los Angeles, with an opportunity to meet both the show’s hosts and talent.

Two VIP tickets to a taping of “Real Time with Bill Maher” in Los Angeles.

Four VIP tickets taping of “Conan,” in addition to exclusive access to the show’s official greenroom.

Go behind the scenes of the final rehearsal of the live Emmys telecast, with Television Academy Vice Chair Steve Venezia as your guide, in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see how the sausage gets made, a window into the Emmys not available to the general public.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.