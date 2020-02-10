The Academy Museum Official Opening Date Set

Museum trustee Tom Hanks made the announcement during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 9.

During the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 9, 2020, Tom Hanks announced that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.

This comes eight years since the endeavor was initially announced.

Hanks, who is museum trustee and co-chair of the Academy Museum campaign – along with co-chair Annette Bening and chair Bob Iger – made the announcement, live, to the audience in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“There is plenty of culture to be found in the City of Angels, but there has never been a museum dedicated to the art and science of motion pictures,” Hanks said.

He then joked about the existence of a selfie museum in Los Angeles (there is one; the Museum of Selfies at Hollywood & Highland), and that he and Brad Pitt (“with his shirt off”) were currently contributing physical labor to the finishing of the Academy museum, which will be located in the former May Company Building, on the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax.

The Academy Museum recently announced that it had reached the 95% mark in its $388 million pre-opening campaign, and installation of four floors of immersive, innovative exhibitions is now beginning. One of the early exhibits will be take an immersive look at the world of Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli animated films.

“We cannot wait to welcome the whole world to the Academy Museum,” said Academy Museum Director Bill Kramer. “When our doors open on December 14, our thrilling combination of exhibitions, screenings, and public and educational programs will create unparalleled experiences for movie lovers everywhere.”

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson added, “The dream of this museum will finally become a reality — a gathering place for filmmakers and movie fans from around the world, where we can share the Oscars legacy and further fulfill the Academy’s mission to connect the world through cinema.”

The Academy said it will continue to release details about the Museum, as its opening date gets closer.

Major construction has been completed on the Academy Museum’s already iconic building, designed by world-renowned architect Renzo Piano and located on Los Angeles’s Miracle Mile.

Produced by Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain — their first involvement with the Oscars — the 92nd Academy Awards were held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, in Hollywood, and was televised live on ABC. The Oscars are also televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

