‘The Eddy’ First Trailer: Follow Andre Holland Into Damien Chazelle’s Jazzy Netflix Drama Series

The "La La Land" and "Whiplash" director takes us to Paris for his first television series.

Damien Chazelle’s first movie since his tragically underseen “First Man” will be a limited series for Netflix, which has released an alluring first teaser trailer. The teaser leaves much to the imagination, but it promises Chazelle’s signature innovative use of sound to build atmosphere, plus a well-deserved center-stage role for “Moonlight” star André Holland. (Clearly no hard feelings there after the great “Moonlight”/”La La Land” mix-up of the 2017 Oscars.)

The official synopsis reads: “‘The Eddy’ is an eight-episode drama that takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (Holland) is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti), and when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him.”

“The Eddy” will showcase some of the most exciting film talent from the last few years. Cinephiles will remember Kulig from 2018’s Oscar-nominated film “Cold War,” from Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski. “The Eddy” is also a smart next step for Stenberg, who so far has been best known for her role as Rue in “The Hunger Games” and YA adaptations “Everything, Everything” and “The Hate U Give.”

Chazelle developed “The Eddy” with “Tales of the City” creator Alan Poul, BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne (“National Treasure”) and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, who wrote the songs and established The Eddy’s band, made up of real Parisian jazz musicians.

Netflix will release “The Eddy” on May 8. Check out the first teaser trailer below.

