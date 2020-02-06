‘The Jesus Rolls’ Trailer: John Turturro and Bobby Cannavale Set Off on Criminal Bromance in Latest Footage

The Jesus is back in the latest trailer for the "Big Lebowski" spinoff.

John Turturro’s bowling legend “The Jesus” from “The Big Lebowski” was always destined for cult status. Twenty-two years after being first introduced in Joel and Ethan Coen’s stoner comedy classic, Turturro’s freewheeling bowler will return to theaters courtesy of “The Jesus Rolls.” Directed, written by, and starring Turturro, “Jesus Rolls” is the “Big Lebowski” spinoff we never knew we needed, and based on this latest full trailer, it’s shaping up to be a wild ride with a terrific comic ensemble.

Set for release in theaters and on demand from Screen Media on March 6, the movie reunites “Big Lebowski” fans with Jesus Quintana (Turturro) as he teams up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou) on a raucous joyride of petty crime.

While Turturro’s character is said to nod heavily to “The Big Lebowski,” the actor/filmmaker is more directly remaking Bertrand Blier’s 1974 French comedy “Going Places,” starring Gerard Depardieu and widely considered one of France’s most controversial movies, thanks to frank depictions of morally questionable behavior. Turturro’s vision of “Going Places” just so happens to now feature “The Jesus” in a leading role, fresh out of the slammer and making new friends and enemies among a cast of characters played by Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Christopher Walken, Pete Davidson, and even Brazilian-American arthouse favorite Sonia Braga (“Aquarius,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman”).

Turturro told The Independent last year that “The Jesus Rolls” is “a bit of a racy movie. It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about — the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy.”

Neither Joel nor Ethan Coen were involved with the making of “The Jesus Rolls,” despite giving Turturro their blessing to use the character. This is Turturro’s first directorial effort since 2013’s “Fading Gigolo.” He was recently cast as Gotham crime lord Carmine Falcone in Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman,” and will soon appear in the HBO miniseries “The Plot Against America.”

The latest trailer offers a look at some of the many shenanigans that await in “The Jesus Rolls.” Check it out below.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.