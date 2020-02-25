Time’s Up Entertainment Bolsters Echo Conference Focusing on Survivor Empowerment

The "Echo 2020 Conference: And Still We Rise! A Celebration of Survivor Resilience and Empowerment" will take place next month in Los Angeles.

The conviction of disgraced Miramax founder Harvey Weinstein for rape and criminal sexual assault sent shockwaves through Hollywood on Monday, with many of the actresses affected giving statements about the verdict. But as one trial ends, the movement presses on and Time’s Up isn’t slowing down.

Time’s Up announced plans for a skill-building and education seminar “by survivors, for survivors” in conjunction with the non-profit group Echo. “Echo 2020 Conference: And Still We Rise! A Celebration of Survivor Resilience and Empowerment” will take place March 11 and 12 in Los Angeles.

The event provides skills and assorted expertise to aid sexual trauma survivors. The stated goal is “to help survivors exercise greater power and control over their own lives and recovery.” One in five women will experience rape in their lifetime and the Echo Conference will include rape and trauma survivors to lead panels and discussion in an effort to aid women affected.

Several of the speakers planning to attend the Echo Conference are part of the silence breakers, those who spoke out against powerful men in Hollywood and invigorated the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. “Ted” actress Jessica Barth and Louise Godbold, both Weinstein silence breakers, will talk about survivor empowerment; Russell Simmons accuser Sil Lai Abrams will lead a discussion on gender violence where it concerns women of color. (According to the National Organization of Women, 18 percent of African American women will experience rape or assault.)

Other events throughout the conference weekend include book signings, poetry readings, and listening circles.

With Monday’s events still sinking in it’s assumed that we can all move on, but conferences like this remind all of us there’s still more work to do. It’ll be interesting to see not just how Hollywood moves forward in the wake of Weinstein’s conviction, but how the women affected by him will, as well. Time’s Up has said their mission is to work for all those affected by rape and trauma, in and out of Hollywood, and the Echo Conference looks to be setting women up for long-term support.

You can find out more about the Echo Conference and register to attend at their website.

