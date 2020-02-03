Watch the Oscar Nominees on the Apple TV App, From ‘Parasite’ to ‘Joker’

BRAND CONTENT

Catch up on 2020 nominees, or revisit your favorites, courtesy of the Apple TV app.

Now that the Academy Awards are almost upon us, with the ceremony happening Sunday, February 9, it’s your chance to catch up on many of the Oscar nominees you may have missed, or revisit your favorites. Many of this year’s top contenders are available to stream courtesy of Apple TV app. That includes “Joker,” which leads the field with 11 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director; as well as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which follows with 10 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor; “Parasite,” which made history for South Korea as the country’s first-ever Best Picture nominee, with six additional nominations; along with many more of this year’s top Academy Awards contenders.

Below are all of the Academy Award nominees available to stream on the Apple TV app. Read IndieWire’s analysis of this year’s nominees, and what they mean for the upcoming wins, here.

Now Available

“Ford v Ferrari”

4 Nominations: Picture, Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Available to buy

“Harriet”

2 Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Cynthia Erivo), Original Song

Available to rent or buy

“Joker”

11 Nominations: Nominations: Picture, Director, Actor in a Leading Role (Joaquin Phoenix), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Film Editing, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Available to rent or buy

“Judy”

2 Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Renée Zellweger), Makeup and Hairstyling

Available to rent or buy

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”

10 Nominations: Picture, Directing, Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Available to rent or buy

“Pain and Glory”

2 Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role (Antonio Banderas), International Feature Film

Available to rent or buy

“Parasite”

6 Nominations: Picture, Director, International Feature Film, Original Screenplay, Editing, Production Design

Available to rent or buy

“Toy Story 4”

2 Nominations: Animated Feature Film, Original Song

Available to rent or buy

Coming Soon

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,“ February 3 at 9pm PT

Nomination: Supporting Actor (Tom Hanks)

Available to pre-order

“Jojo Rabbit,” February 3 at 9pm PT

6 Nominations: Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role (Scarlett Johansson), Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Editing

Available to pre-order

“Knives Out,“ February 7

Nomination: Original Screenplay

Available to pre-order

