Watch the 2020 Oscars: Live Stream the 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards are hours away, and, with it, our biggest awards season questions will have answers: Will Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt win their first acting Oscars? Can “Parasite” make history as the first South Korean movie to take home an Academy Award? Will “1917” win Best Picture and Best Director? The 2020 Oscars are airing tonight on ABC beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The show will air without host for the second year in a row. ABC is offering various ways for viewers to live stream both the red carpet and the awards ceremony broadcast online.

ABC’s 2020 Oscars pre-show is set to begin at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT and will be live streamed on the official ABC website and ABC app. Viewers will need to log into both platforms using their cable subscription username and password. The pre-show includes the network’s red carpet coverage. The Academy will start live streaming from the Oscars red carpet on Twitter earlier in the day. A free red carpet stream will launch on Twitter at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT. The Academy’s red carpet live stream will be available at https://twitter.com/theacademy or via @TheAcademy.

As for the Oscars telecast, the ABC website and ABC app will be home to the official ABC live stream of the 92nd Academy Awards. Again, viewers will need their cable subscription in order to log in and access the live streams on the ABC website and ABC app. The ABC telecast of the Oscars can also be live streamed for subscribers of AT&T Now, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. These various streaming services can be accessed on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku TV, and Apple TV.

This year’s Oscars are dominated by Todd Phillips “Joker,” the comic book drama starring Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous Batman villain. “Joker” earned 11 Academy Award nominations to become the most-nominated film of 2020. Phoenix is expected to take home the Best Actor trophy, while composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is the frontrunner in the Best Original Score race. Right behind “Joker” are “The Irishman,” “1917,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” all of which have 10 Oscar nominations. “Hollywood” star Brad Pitt is the frontrunner in the Best Supporting Actor race, while Tarantino’s script is battling “Parasite” for Best Original Screenplay. “1917” is excepted to dominate the craft categories while landing Sam Mendes his second Oscar for Best Director after “American Beauty.” “The Irishman” might become the rare film to earn 10 nominations and leave the ceremony empty handed.

This year’s Oscar presenters include Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Kristen Wiig, among others.

Best Picture: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “1917″

Best Director: Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Spoiler: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Spoiler: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Spoiler: Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Spoiler: Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Bong Joon Jo (“Parasite”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Spoiler: Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Best Animated Feature: “Toy Story 4″

Spoiler: “Klaus”

Best Animated Short: “Hair Love”

Spoiler: “Memorable”

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins (“1917”)

Spoiler: Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women”)

Spoiler: Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Documentary Feature: “American Factory”

Spoiler: “For Sama”

Best Documentary Short: “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)”

Spoiler: “In the Absence”

Best Editing: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “Ford v Ferrari”

Best International Feature Film: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “Pain & Glory”

Best Live Action Short: “Brotherhood”

Spoiler: “A Sister”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Bombshell”

Spoiler: “Joker”

Best Production Design: Barbara Ling (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Dennis Gassner (“1917”)

Best Original Score: Hildur Guonadottir (“Joker”)

Spoiler: Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Best Original Song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Elton John and Bernie Taupin, “Rocketman”)

Spoiler: “Stand Up” (Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”)

Best Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari”

Spoiler: “1917”

Best Sound Mixing: “Ford v Ferrari”

Spoiler: “1917”

Best Visual Effects: “1917”

Spoiler: “Avengers: Endgame”

