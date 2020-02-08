Watch the 2020 Indie Spirit Awards: How to Live Stream the Ceremony

Aubrey Plaza is hosting this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony live from Santa Monica.

Oscar weekend begins with the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Aubrey Plaza. The awards ceremony is celebrating its 35th year in 2020 and as always the show will be broadcast live from the beach in Santa Monica, California. Plaza is returning as Spirit Awards host after her successful stint emceeing the 2019 show, in which Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” dominated with wins for Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress. The ceremony will once again be broadcast on IFC channel starting at 5:00pm ET/2pm PT. IFC will offer up various ways for moviegoers to live stream both the red carpet and the awards ceremony online.

The official 2020 Spirit Awards red carpet arrivals show, hosted by Catt Sadler, will be presented live exclusively on Twitter (@filmindependent) starting at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. The awards ceremony can be live streamed online at IFC.com for cable and satellite subscribers. You will need your cable subscription username and password in order to log into your provider account. IFC subscribers can also watch the show live on the IFC app, available on iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, and Android TV devices. IFC will also be providing live content from the Spirit Awards broadcast on Twitter (@ifc and @filmindependent).

The 2020 Indie Spirit Award nominations are dominated by Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” and the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems,” both of which earned five nominations each. “Uncut Gems” and “The Lighthouse” were released by A24, which leads all studios at the Indie Spirit Awards with 18 nominations. Additional A24 films with noms include “The Farewell” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” As always, this year’s Spirit Award nominees are a mix of high profile Oscar contenders (see “Marriage Story”) and beloved indies that failed to be recognized by the Academy (see “Uncut Gems,” “The Lighthouse,” and “Luce”). It’s important to note the Indie Spirit Awards has a budget ceiling of $22.5 million, meaning any movie made for more than this amount is ineligible for nominations.

This year’s Indie Spirit awards provide a chance for films like “The Lighthouse,” “The Farewell,” Hustlers,” “Honey Boy,” and more to bask in the awards season spotlight. The 2019-20 awards season has been dominated by the likes of studio fare such as “1917,” “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “Little Women,” plus Netflix’s $160 million “The Irishman” and Neon’s “Parasite.” “Uncut Gems” was a dark horse for Oscars after nabbing Adam Sandler the Best Actor honor from the National Board of Review. Josh and Benny Safdie were awarded the Best Director prize from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Best Screenplay honor from the National Board of Review. Alas, “Uncut Gems” couldn’t break into the Oscar race against this year’s top tier contenders. The Spirit Awards is a chance for the film to reemerge as an awards darling for the 2019-20 season. Same is true for “The Farewell” and “Hustlers,” both of which got shut out of the Oscars despite having actors many thought should’ve broken into the races.

For the full list of 2020 Film Independent Spirit Award nominees, head over to IndieWire’s page listing the full nominations. A post will launch later today keeping track of this year’s winners in real time. IndieWire awards prognosticator Anne Thompson’s full Spirit Awards analysis can be found here. We’ve included Thompson’s predictions for the Spirit Awards below. The telecast begins at 5pm ET on IFC channel.

Best Picture

Will Win: “Marriage Story”

Spoiler: “Uncut Gems”

Best Director

Will Win: Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Spoiler: Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”)

Best Male Lead

Will Win: Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”)

Spoiler: Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”)

Best Female Lead

Will Win: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Spoiler: Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”)

Best Supporting Male

Will Win: Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”)

Spoiler: Shia LaBeouf (“Honey Boy”)

Best Supporting Female

Will Win: Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Spoiler: Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”)

Best Screenplay

Will Win: Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Spoiler: Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Best First Feature

Will Win: Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”)

Spoiler: Joe Talbot (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”)

Best First Screenplay

Will Win: James Montague, Craig W. Sanger (“The Vast of Night”)

Spoiler: Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (“See You Yesterday”)

Best Documentary

Will Win: “American Factory”

Spoiler: “Honeyland”

Best International Film

Will Win: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Spoiler: Celine Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”)

Best Cinematography

Will Win: Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”)

Spoiler: Natasha Braier (“Honey Boy”)

Best Editing

Will Win: Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Spoiler: Louise Ford (“The Lighthouse”)

Cassavetes Award (film under $500,000)

Will Win: “Burning Cane”

Spoiler: “Colewell”

