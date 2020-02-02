Writers Guild Awards 2020: ‘Parasite’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Win Screenplay Awards

Check out the full list of winners in film and TV categories.

The Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won-penned South Korean class thriller “Parasite” won Best Original Screenplay and Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Writers Guild Awards Saturday night.

The annual awards, which honor the best in film, TV, and radio writing, were handed out at dual ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles.

Both “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” are in the running for Oscars in their respective categories.

“Parasite” bested three Best Original Screenplay nominees up for the Writers Guild Award: “1917,” “Knives Out,” “Marriage Story,” and “Parasite.” The WGA swapped the fifth Oscar-nominated script, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in favor of a nomination for “Booksmart.”

“Jojo Rabbit” also beat three Best Adapted Screenplay nominees up for the Writers Guild Award: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” and “Little Women.” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was a WGA nominee and is not up for the Oscar, while “The Two Popes” is in the running for the Academy Award.

Film Nominees

Original Screenplay

“1917,” written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Booksmart,” written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman

“Knives Out,” written by Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” written by Noah Baumbach

“Parasite,” screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho (winner)

Adapted Screenplay

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, inspired by the article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod

“The Irishman,” screenplay by Steven Zaillian, based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt

“Jojo Rabbit,” screenplay by Taika Waititi, based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens (winner)

“Joker,” written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, based on characters from DC Comics

“Little Women,” screenplay by Greta Gerwig, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

Documentary Screenplay

“Citizen K,” written by Alex Gibney

“Foster,” written by Mark Jonathan Harris

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” written by Alex Gibney (winner)

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People,” written by Robert Seidman and Oren Rudavsky

“The Kingmaker,” written by Lauren Greenfield

TV Nominees

Drama Series

“The Crown,” written by James Graham, David Hancock, Peter Morgan

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” written by Marissa Jo Cerar, Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, and Eric Tuchman

“Mindhunter,” written by Pamela Cederquist, Joshua Donen, Marcus Gardley, Shaun Grant, Liz Hannah, Phillip Howze, Jason Johnson, Doug Jung, Colin J. Louro, Alex Metcalf, Courtenay Miles, Dominic Orlando, Joe Penhall, and Ruby Rae Spiegel

“Succession,” written by Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton, and Will Tracy (winner)

“Watchmen,” written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, and Carly Wray

Comedy Series

“Barry,” written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, and Elizabeth Sarnoff (winner)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” written by Kate Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Alison Leiby, Daniel Palladino, Sono Patel, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Jordan Temple

“PEN15,” written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman

“Russian Doll,” written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, and Allison Silverman

“Veep,” written by Gabrielle Allan-Greenberg, Rachel Axler, Emilia Barrosse, Ted Cohen, Jennifer Crittenden, Alex Gregory, Steve Hely, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, David Mandel, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan Mintz, Lew Morton, Dan O’Keefe, Georgia Pritchett, and Leila Strachan

New Series

“Dead To Me,” written by Rebecca Addelman, Njeri Brown, Liz Feldman, Kelly Hutchinson, Anthony King, Emma Rathbone, Kate Robin, and Abe Sylvia

“PEN15,” written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, and Sam Zvibleman

“Russian Doll,” written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, and Allison Silverman

“Watchmen,” written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, and Carly Wray (winner)

“What We Do in the Shadows,” written by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Jemaine Clement, Josh Lieb, Iain Morris, Stefani Robinson, Duncan Sarkies, Marika Sawyer, Tom Scharpling, Paul Simms, and Taika Waititi

Original Long Form

“Chernobyl,” written by Craig Mazin (winner)

“The Terror: Infamy,” written by Max Borenstein, Alessandra DiMona, Shannon Goss, Steven Hanna, Naomi Iizuka, Benjamin Klein, Danielle Roderick, Tony Tost, and Alexander Woo

“Togo,” written by Tom Flynn

“True Detective,” written by Alessandra DiMona, Graham Gordy, Gabriel Hobson, David Milch, and Nic Pizzolatto

Adapted Long Form

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” written by Vince Gilligan

“Fosse/Verdon,” written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt, and Tracey Scott Wilson, based on the book “Fosse” by Sam Wasson (winner)

“The Loudest Voice,” written by John Harrington Bland, Laura Eason, Tom McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Gabriel Sherman, and Jennifer Stahl, based on the book “The Loudest Voice in the Room” and the

New York Magazine articles by Gabriel Sherman

“Unbelievable,” written by Michael Chabon, Susannah Grant, Becky Mode, Jennifer Schuur, and Ayelet Waldman, based on the Pro Publica and The Marshall Project article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” and “This American Life” episode “Anatomy of Doubt”

Original Short Form New Media

“After Forever,” written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas

“Special,” written by Ryan O’Connell (winner)

Animation

“Bob’s Burgers,” “Bed, Bob & Beyond,” written by Kelvin Yu

“Bob’s Burgers,” “The Gene Mile,” written by Steven Davis

“The Simpsons,” “Go Big or Go Homer,” written by John Frink

“BoJack Horseman,” “A Horse Walks Into A Rehab,” written by Elijah Aron

“The Simpsons,” “Livin’ La Pura Vida,” written by Brian Kelley

“The Simpsons,” “Thanksgiving of Horror,” written by Dan Vebber (winner)

Episodic Drama

“Mr. Robot,” “407 Proxy Authentication Required,” written by Sam Esmail

“Ray Donovan,” “A Good Man is Hard to Find,” written by Joshua Marston

“The OA,” “Mirror Mirror,” written by Dominic Orlando and Claire Kiechel

“The Crown,” “Moondust,” written by Peter Morgan

“This Is Us,” “Our Little Island Girl,” written by Eboni Freeman

“Succession,” “Tern Haven,” written by Will Tracy (winner)

Episodic Comedy

“Orange Is the New Black,” “Here’s Where We Get Off,” written by Jenji Kohan

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” written by Amy Sherman-Palladino

“Living With Yourself,” “Nice Knowing You,” written by Timothy Greenberg

“Dead to Me,” “Pilot,” written by Liz Feldman (winner)

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” “The Stinker Thinker,” written by Robert F. Funke and Matt Lutsky

“Veep,” “Veep,” Written by David Mandel

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Conan,” head writer Matt O’Brien; writers Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, and Mike Sweeney

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” head writer Melinda Taub; writing supervised by Joe Grossman and Nicole Silverberg; writers Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn, and Sahar Rizvi; special material by Allison Silverman

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” senior writers Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, and Juli Weiner; writers Tim Carvell, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali (winner)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers,” head writer Alex Baze; supervising writers Sal Gentile and Seth Reiss; writers Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, and Ben Warheit

“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” head writers Lauren Greenberg and Ian Karmel; writers Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, Olivia Harewood, David Javerbaum, John Kennedy, Kayleigh Lamb, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth, and Ben Winston

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” head writers Jay Katsir and Opus Moreschi; writers Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, and John Thibodeaux

Comedy/Variety Specials

“Desi Lydic: Abroad,” written by Devin Delliquanti, and Lauren Sarver Means

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2,” head writer Melinda Taub; writing supervised by Joe Grossman and Nicole Silverberg; writers Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Lewis Friedman, Miles Kahn, and Sahar Rizvi; special material by Allison Silverman (winner)

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019,” head writers Lauren Greenberg and Ian Karmel; writers Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, John Kennedy, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin D. Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth, and Ben Winston

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings,” written by Ramy Youssef

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris,” writers Cole Escola, Amy Sedaris, and Allison Silverman

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” writers Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, and John Solomon (winner)

“Saturday Night Live,” head writers Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Kent Sublette; supervising writers Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, and Streeter Seidell; senior Writer Bryan Tucker; Weekend Update head writer Pete Schultz; writers James Anderson, Neal Brennan, Andrew Briedis, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Emma Clark, Andrew Dismukes, Alison Gates, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Steve Koren, Rob Klein, Michael Koman, Dan Licata, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Josh Patten, Jasmine Pierce, Katie Rich, Simon Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Robert Smigel, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, and Bowen Yang

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?,” head Writer Bret Calvert; writers Seth Harrington and Rosemarie DiSalvo (winner)

“Hollywood Game Night,” head writers Ann Slichter and Grant Taylor; writers Michael Agbabian, Marshall Davis, Allie Kokesh, and Dwight D. Smith

“Jeopardy!,” writers Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius, and Billy Wisse

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” head writer Stephen Melcher; writers Kyle Beakley, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley, and Ann Slichter

Daytime Drama

“Days of Our Lives,” writers Lorraine Broderick, Ron Carlivati, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Dave Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katie Schock, and Betsy Snyder

“General Hospital,” head writers Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten, and Dan O’Connor; associate head writer Anna T. Cascio; writers Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Donny Sheldon, and Scott Sickles

“The Young and the Restless,” writers Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Lynn Martin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, and Teresa Zimmerman (winner)

Children’s Episodic, Long Form, and Specials

“Alexa & Katie,” “It’s Just… Weird,” written by Romi Barta

“Family Reunion,” “Remember Black Elvis?,” written by Howard Jordan Jr. (winner)

“Family Reunion,” “Remember How This All Started?,” written by Meg DeLoatch

“Alexa & Katie,” “Stupid Binder,” written by Nancy Cohen

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” “Time to Make… My Move,” written by Javier Grillo-Marxuach

Documentary Script – Current Events

“Frontline,” “Coal’s Deadly Dust,” written by Elaine McMillion Sheldon

“Frontline,” “The Mueller Investigation,” written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

“Frontline,” “Trump’s Trade War,” written by Rick Young (winner)

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events

“American Experience,” “Chasing The Moon Part One: A Place Beyond The Sky,” written by Robert Stone

“Frontline,” “Right To Fail,” written by Tom Jennings (winner)

“Frontline,” “Supreme Revenge,” written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

New Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

Special Edition of the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” “Terror in America: The Massacres in El Paso and Dayton,” written by Jerry Cipriano, Joe Clines, and Bob Meyer (winner)

News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“A King’s Place,” “Atlanta, EP. 3,” written by Jessica Moulite, Ashley Velez; TheRoot.com

“60 Minutes,” “Fly Like An Eagle,” written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, and Nicole Young (winner)

“’Tis the Season: Here’s How Jesus Became So Widely Accepted as White,” written by Joon Chung, Felice León, and Ashley Velez; TheRoot.com

“Toxic Water Crisis Still This Haunts New York Town”, written by Lena Jackson; HuffPost.com

