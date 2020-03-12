‘A Quiet Place 2’ Release Date Delayed Over Coronavirus — Read John Krasinski’s Message

The writer-director wants the world to be able to experience his horror sequel together, and the coronavirus makes that impossible.

Paramount Pictures is delaying the upcoming release of John Krasinski’s horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II.” The movie was set to begin its international rollout on March 18 (including in the United Kingdom) before a nationwide bow in the U.S. on March 20. Krasinski, who wrote and directed the sequel, issued a statement on social media explaining how the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for the world to experience “A Quiet Place Part II” together, which is his ultimate wish for the movie.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski says. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date. See you soon!”

“A Quiet Place Part II” reunites Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as members of the Abbott Family, who venture out away from home and link up with fellow survivors in an apocalyptic world where alien monsters hunt for prey using only sound. The original “A Quiet Place” was a major financial success for Paramount in 2018. The horror film took in $188 million in the U.S. and just over $340 million worldwide. Box office expectations are high for “Part II,” and opening the film amidst the coronavirus outbreak could have greatly effected the numbers considering theaters across Europe remain closed.

Paramount’s decision to delay “A Quiet Place Part II” follows their cancellation of “Sonic the Hedgehog” in international territories. United Artists Releasing and Universal announced last week the upcoming James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die” would be pushed from April to November, while Sony is delaying its family comedy “Peter Rabbit 2” from April until August. IndieWire has reached out to Paramount for further comment on the “A Quiet Place Part II” delay. Krasinski did not announce a new release date for the film.

