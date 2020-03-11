AMC Greenlights ‘Pantheon,’ Its First Animated Series, as Adult Animation Revival Continues

Based on the stories of award-winning sci-fi author Ken Liu, the series will focus on humans who have transmitted their consciousness into the cloud.

AMC has greenlit “Pantheon,” its first animated series, with an order for two eight-episode seasons.

“Pantheon” is based on a series of short stories by Nebula and Hugo-award winning sci-fi author Ken Liu that center on “Uploaded Intelligence,” or human consciousness that has been uploaded to the cloud. The sci-fi drama’s episodes will be one hour long.

Per AMC, “Pantheon” focuses on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI”, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

“‘Pantheon’ is an entertaining and provocative series about personal relationships and what happens to them when the boundary of life is removed from the human condition,” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement. “And we’re looking to push other boundaries here too, in making an animated drama that aims to be every bit as moving, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted series. We are fortunate to have incredible source material from Ken Liu, one of the most celebrated science fiction writers at work today, and we are delighted to once again be working with Craig Silverstein. Both of these writers know how to weave the intimate and the epic into a powerful tale.”

Craig Silverman (“Turn,” “Terra Nova”) will serve as the series’ writer and showrunner and Liu will serve as a consulting producer. Titmouse will animate the series, which will be produced by AMC Studios.

AMC’s “Pantheon” greenligh comes during an era of renewed interest in adult animation. Several streaming services and cablers have had notable success with animated projects in recent months: Adult Swim’s “Primal” released to critical acclaim last year, while DC Universe’s “Harley Quinn” offered delightfully vulgar take on the superhero genre. Netflix also released the third season of its popular “Castlevania” video game-based series in early March and recently greenlit an animated “The Witcher” feature film.

