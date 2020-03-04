The trailer for “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” Season 2 promises more family-friendly fun from the former "Veep" star.

Netflix is getting a decidedly big thing on March 20 when “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” Season 2 hits the streamer, and you can take a sneak peek at what’s in store below, where IndieWire is exclusively premiering the trailer.

The series, based on Tony Hale and Tony Biaggne’s bestselling children’s book, is coming back for a sophomore season that promises all sorts of uplifting, family-friendly fun. The “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” Season 2 trailer wastes little time getting to the action: The plucky yellow chicken protagonist adventures on frigid ice slopes, dances through a laser grid, jumps into a ball pit lake, and his friends even pilot a towering machine at a corn festival parade.

The series, produced and animated by DreamWorks, follows Archibald Strutter, the cheerful, curious chicken (voiced by Hale), his three siblings, Sage, Finly, and Loy, and lovable bee sidekick, appropriately named Bea. “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” describes itself as following the misadventures of Archibald, who stumbles and falls, but always springs back up and finds his way, however twisting and winding, to his egg-shaped home in Crackridge.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers has praised the series as a “vividly animated and heartwarming story.” (He was also a firm proponent of Archibald’s eclectic rope sweater, which the Season 2 trailer promises will return in all of its fuzzy glory.) The show’s first season premiered on Netflix in September 2019.

While the series’ Season 2 trailer makes its high-quality animation immediately apparent, “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” is also known for its considerable cast, which includes Hale as the titular protagonist and Adam Pally as a series regular. Hale has been especially busy in the animated film and television realm lately: He’s lent his vocal talents to projects ranging from “Toy Story 4” and “Forky Asks a Question” to “Harley Quinn” and “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” among others. He’s also set to star in the upcoming season of “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access.

The guest cast list for “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” includes Jane Lynch, Casey Wilson, Chris Parnell, John Heder, Henry Winkler, Ana Gasteyer, Gary Cole, and Taylor Trensch. Rosamund Pike serves as the series’ narrator.

Check out the trailer for “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” Season 2 below:

