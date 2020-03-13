Barry Keoghan Calls the Jump From Indies to MCU’s ‘Eternals’ a ‘Pinch Me Moment’

The 27-year-old actor is a long way from his sociopath days in "The Killing of a Sacred Deer."

Barry Keoghan will most likely always be associated with his breakthrough performance as a young sociopath in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” but his career is set to have a major boost later this year when he joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “The Eternals.” Keoghan stars opposite Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani in the Marvel epic, which also finds indie favorite Chloé Zhao making the jump to the MCU behind the camera. Zhao is known for her intimate realism, which garnered acclaim in “Songs My Brother Taught Me” and “The Rider.” Many indie film fans have wondered how Zhao’s style might adapt to a large-scale MCU tentpole, but Keoghan assures moviegoers that transition has been seamless.

“It’s going to be special,” Keoghan tells GamesRadar in a new interview. “If you’ve seen [director] Chloé Zhao’s [previous film] ‘The Rider,’ just let your mind go to what she could do with ‘The Eternals’ because she’s gonna nail it. I would say it’s a ‘pinch me’ moment, and I would say I still won’t realise that until it comes out probably, y’know. It’s going to be a nice feeling then.”

Keoghan has starred in a major Hollywood studio tentpole before thanks to Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” but a Marvel movie is taking studio filmmaking to a different level for the 27-year-old actor. Keoghan is starring in “The Eternals” as Druig, a superhero who has the abilities of superhuman speed, accelerated healing, and teleportation. Just how faithful the Druig character is on the big screen to his comic book counterpart remains to be seen. Disney is releasing “The Eternals” in theaters nationwide November 6.

Several months before the “The Eternals,” Keoghan will pop up in a supporting role in David Lowery’s A24 fantasy film “The Green Knight.” The movie reunites the actor with A24 following “Sacred Deer.” Keoghan has became a regular face in indie films having also had main roles in “Mammal,” “Trespass Against Us,” “American Animals,” and “Calm With Horses.” A spot in “The Eternals” ensemble cast should send Keoghan on his way to becoming a household name with mainstream audiences.

